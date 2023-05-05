Karaikal administration in TN mulls procurement of patrol vessels to curb seaborne ganja peddling

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: In an effort to crack down on seaborne smuggling of cannabis, the district administration is mulling over the procurement of patrol vessels to step up its vigil at sea.

Deputy Collector (Revenue) G Johnson said, "Drugs-related crimes have been on the rise in the district. The smuggling of ganja, be it seaborne or by land, needs to be curbed. We have been chalking out a plan to put an end to it."

In a meeting convened on Thursday, the deputy collector had directed officials from the departments of revenue, fisheries and police, and the Indian Coast Guard, to join forces in countering the smuggling of drugs.

Communication and role allotment are crucial, the official said. Superintendent of Police (Karaikal) A Subramanian said, "We are keeping vigil to tackle any possible instances of a law violation." It may be noted that cannabis, spices and sea cucumber smuggling to Sri Lanka from Karaikal and the neighbouring district of Nagapattinam by the sea used to be rampant.

Over the years, strict enforcement of laws put the drug menace under control, said sources. However, officials say cases of ganja and tobacco peddling have again gone up, ushering in the need for heightened surveillance.

