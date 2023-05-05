Home States Tamil Nadu

Karaikal administration in TN mulls procurement of patrol vessels to curb seaborne ganja peddling

In an effort to crack down on seaborne smuggling of cannabis, the district administration is mulling over procurement of patrol vessels to step up its vigil at sea.

Published: 05th May 2023 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

G Johnson

Deputy Collector (Revenue) G Johnson meeting with officials from various departments to discuss ways to curb ganja peddling | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL:  In an effort to crack down on seaborne smuggling of cannabis, the district administration is mulling over the procurement of patrol vessels to step up its vigil at sea.

Deputy Collector (Revenue) G Johnson said, "Drugs-related crimes have been on the rise in the district. The smuggling of ganja, be it seaborne or by land, needs to be curbed. We have been chalking out a plan to put an end to it."

In a meeting convened on Thursday, the deputy collector had directed officials from the departments of revenue, fisheries and police, and the Indian Coast Guard, to join forces in countering the smuggling of drugs.

Communication and role allotment are crucial, the official said. Superintendent of Police (Karaikal) A Subramanian said, "We are keeping vigil to tackle any possible instances of a law violation." It may be noted that cannabis, spices and sea cucumber smuggling to Sri Lanka from Karaikal and the neighbouring district of Nagapattinam by the sea used to be rampant.

Over the years, strict enforcement of laws put the drug menace under control, said sources. However, officials say cases of ganja and tobacco peddling have again gone up, ushering in the need for heightened surveillance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seaborne smuggling of cannabis patrol vessels G Johnson
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp