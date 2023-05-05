Home States Tamil Nadu

Kathiri Veyil begins in Tamil Nadu, get ready for hotter days

The regional meteorological centre said light to moderate rain is expected at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal area till May 8.

Children use a cloth to shield themselves from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, at Sangam in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The peak of the summer season, popularly known as agni nakshatram or kathiri veyil, commenced on Thursday and the temperature is expected to rise steadily. Tamil Nadu has been witnessing below-normal temperatures for the past two weeks and would continue to enjoy overcast conditions for a few more days before the sweltering heat sets in.  

The regional meteorological centre said light to moderate rain is expected at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal area till May 8. “A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 7. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. It is likely to concentrate into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal,” a statement said.

This weather system would cause a reduction in rainfall over Tamil Nadu as it would drag all the moisture from the land. The met office predicted the temperatures would hit above normal levels from May 10.
In Chennai, for the next two days, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

Thunderstorms and lightning with light rain are likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 35-36 degree Celsius and minimum 26-27 degree Celsius.  In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, the Shoolagiri weather station in Krishnagiri received the highest rainfall of 15 cm.

