Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai Corporation in TN razes 98 shops near Gandhipuram bus stand

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Thursday evicted 98 shops which had encroached the public places in and around Gandhipuram town bus stand.

Published: 05th May 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Thursday evicted 98 shops that had encroached the public places in and around the Gandhipuram town bus stand.

The civic body issued eviction notices to shopkeepers about two months ago. As they failed to remove temporary shelters, the corporation removed them and seized materials including refrigerators. “The corporation had allotted a space of 60 - 80 sq. ft for each shop.

However, the shopkeepers had encroached up to 450 sq. feet of the place in front of their shop. We reminded them to remove their belongings on Wednesday. As many of them did not adhere, we removed the encroachments and seized their properties,” said A Babu, Assistant Town Planning Officer, CCMC, Central Zone.

He said the shopkeepers had encroached on the additional space over 15 years and some of them have rented out a few sq ft to another person by the internal rental system. “We have asked Kattoor Police to take legal action if they were found encroaching on the public path hereafter,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Gandhipuram town bus stand
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp