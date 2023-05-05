Kovai Corporation in TN razes 98 shops near Gandhipuram bus stand

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Thursday evicted 98 shops that had encroached the public places in and around the Gandhipuram town bus stand.

The civic body issued eviction notices to shopkeepers about two months ago. As they failed to remove temporary shelters, the corporation removed them and seized materials including refrigerators. “The corporation had allotted a space of 60 - 80 sq. ft for each shop.

However, the shopkeepers had encroached up to 450 sq. feet of the place in front of their shop. We reminded them to remove their belongings on Wednesday. As many of them did not adhere, we removed the encroachments and seized their properties,” said A Babu, Assistant Town Planning Officer, CCMC, Central Zone.

He said the shopkeepers had encroached on the additional space over 15 years and some of them have rented out a few sq ft to another person by the internal rental system. “We have asked Kattoor Police to take legal action if they were found encroaching on the public path hereafter,” he said.

