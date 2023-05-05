Madras HC imposes Rs 25K cost on advocate for plea against compulsory special classes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday imposed a Rs 25,000 cost on an advocate for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking legal action against a private school in Tirunelveli for scheduling special classes for the students of Classes 10 and 12 throughout the month of May 2023.



S Periyaraja of Tirunelveli alleged in his petition that the school was compelling its students to attend special classes in physical mode and also pay for the next academic year. The school also rejected his suggestion to conduct the classes online, he added. Stating that this would affect the mental health of the students as they need a vacation to relieve their stress, he requested the court to stop the school from conducting such compulsory special classes in physical mode and to take legal action against the school.



A Bench of justices M Dhandapani and R Vijayakumar, who heard the plea, castigated the petitioner, saying there is no public interest in the case. The special classes are being conducted in schools across TN, but the petitioner has targeted one particular school, they noted. Moreover, such special classes are held with the consent of the parents.

"It is the parents who have to decide whether their children have to attend the special classes or not. The petitioner being an advocate is not an aggrieved person," the judges said and dismissed the petition by imposing a Rs 25,000 cost, with a direction to pay the amount to the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Meenakshipuram, Tirunelveli, within two weeks. The said amount should be used either for the construction of a Toilet or for purchasing a Napkin Vending Machine, they added.

