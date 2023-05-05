Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court refuses to stay screening of movie ‘The Kerala Story’

A vacation bench of justices AD Jagadish Chandira and C Saravanan dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by BR Aravindakshan, a journalist.

Published: 05th May 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stay the screening of the movie The Kerala Story, observing that the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court were already seized of the matter. A vacation bench of justices AD Jagadish Chandira and C Saravanan dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by BR Aravindakshan, a journalist.

The counsel for the petitioner said the claims of 32,000 Kerala women converted and pushed into fighting by the Islamic terror outfits were made without verifying the facts or basis. He also stated if the movie is allowed to hit the screens, it would cause disturbance to public peace and communal harmony; and so it should be banned from being released.

The bench, however, said, “You can’t go on assumptions and presumptions even before it is screened.”
Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, representing the Tamil Nadu government, said the state government is neither for the movie nor against it.

Representing the producers of the movie, senior counsel Sathish Parasaran, said the petition is not maintainable as it is not challenging the clearance issued by CBFC but only seeking a ban on screening. 

