Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai waits with bated breath for Lord Kallalagar's Vaigai entry

The district administration in association with the police and other departments has made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful passage of the procession.

Published: 05th May 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chithirai festival, Lord Kallalagar

Lord Kallalagar enters Vaigai river amid thousands of devotees as part of the Chithirai festival in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  With lakhs of devotees as witnesses, Lord Kallalagar is all set to enter the Vaigai waters in the early morning hours of Friday. The district administration in association with the police and other departments has made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful passage of the procession.

On Thursday, thousands turned out for the Ethirsevai ceremony of Kallalagar, wherein the procession moved through areas, including the Reserve Line, Bharathi Ula Road, and other important points. Hundreds of devotees dressed up as Lord Karupusamy welcomed the deity with festival cheer. Kallalagar also visited the Mandagapadi ritual venue which was set up en route.


Kallalagar was later brought to Prasanna Venkadesaperumal Temple at Tallakulam on Thursday night. On Friday early morning, Kallalagar will begin the journey to Vaigai from this temple, on a 100-gold-coin chaparam. The crowds to witness this ritual began to form on the city streets, especially in Tallakulam and Goripalayam, as early as Thursday afternoon itself.

Volunteers have arranged temporary facilities to provide water and food for the devotees. The corporation office, Tamukkam Ground, Eco Park, Gandhi Museum, Rajaji Park, PWD office, and Meenakshi College will remain open for the devotees on Thursday night for relaxing.

ALSO READ | Do not disturb 'annadhanam' given by devotees during Chithirai fest: Madras High Court

In order to avoid any untoward incident, the police have made elaborate arrangements, including parking restrictions, route diversions, and law and order measures, under the guidance of Madurai Commissioner of Police KS Narenthiran Nayar. The district administration under Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar and the corporation under Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, have also left no stone unturned for creating a safe environment for the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lord Kallalagar Chithirai festival Madurai Vaigai river
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp