Madurai waits with bated breath for Lord Kallalagar's Vaigai entry

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With lakhs of devotees as witnesses, Lord Kallalagar is all set to enter the Vaigai waters in the early morning hours of Friday. The district administration in association with the police and other departments has made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful passage of the procession.



On Thursday, thousands turned out for the Ethirsevai ceremony of Kallalagar, wherein the procession moved through areas, including the Reserve Line, Bharathi Ula Road, and other important points. Hundreds of devotees dressed up as Lord Karupusamy welcomed the deity with festival cheer. Kallalagar also visited the Mandagapadi ritual venue which was set up en route.

Lord Kallalagar mounted in golden horse Vahana enters Vaigai river amid thousands of devotees as part of the Chithirai festival in Madurai. @NewIndianXpress @xpresstn #maduraiChithiraiThiruvizha pic.twitter.com/l1cPYYRCq3 — Selwin Thanaraj M (@MSThanaraj) May 5, 2023



Kallalagar was later brought to Prasanna Venkadesaperumal Temple at Tallakulam on Thursday night. On Friday early morning, Kallalagar will begin the journey to Vaigai from this temple, on a 100-gold-coin chaparam. The crowds to witness this ritual began to form on the city streets, especially in Tallakulam and Goripalayam, as early as Thursday afternoon itself.



Volunteers have arranged temporary facilities to provide water and food for the devotees. The corporation office, Tamukkam Ground, Eco Park, Gandhi Museum, Rajaji Park, PWD office, and Meenakshi College will remain open for the devotees on Thursday night for relaxing.

In order to avoid any untoward incident, the police have made elaborate arrangements, including parking restrictions, route diversions, and law and order measures, under the guidance of Madurai Commissioner of Police KS Narenthiran Nayar. The district administration under Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar and the corporation under Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, have also left no stone unturned for creating a safe environment for the people.

