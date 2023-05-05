Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Erode in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 48-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Thursday afternoon. The deceased was identified as P Sitheswaran, a resident of Perumugai village. The incident happened when he was engaged in work at a sugarcane field in the village.

According to forest officials, the tusker entered Perumugai near Varappallam allegedly through Athani, Sembulichampalayam and Sanjeevirayan temples on Thursday at 8 am. Subsequently, the forest department deployed over 45 staff from Sathyamangalam and Erode divisions to monitor it.

"We started making announcements through loudspeakers about the elephant and advised people to stay inside houses. However, the animal accidentally killed Sitheswaran when he was engaged in the work in the field. Forest staff found his body at 1 pm and confirmed he died due to an elephant attack," said a senior forest official.

Since the animal remains in Perumugai village, two Kumki elephants from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) along with five veterinarians, have been brought to the village. "The state government has yet to approve to capture the animal and we have plans to divert the animal into the Anthiyur forest range. However, if required, the animal will be tranquilised and relocated to another forest," the official added.

