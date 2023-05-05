Home States Tamil Nadu

Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Erode in Tamil Nadu

A 48-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 05th May 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

elephant

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 48-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Thursday afternoon. The deceased was identified as P Sitheswaran, a resident of Perumugai village. The incident happened when he was engaged in work at a sugarcane field in the village.

According to forest officials, the tusker entered Perumugai near Varappallam allegedly through Athani, Sembulichampalayam and Sanjeevirayan temples on Thursday at 8 am. Subsequently, the forest department deployed over 45 staff from Sathyamangalam and Erode divisions to monitor it.

"We started making announcements through loudspeakers about the elephant and advised people to stay inside houses. However, the animal accidentally killed Sitheswaran when he was engaged in the work in the field. Forest staff found his body at 1 pm and confirmed he died due to an elephant attack," said a senior forest official.

Since the animal remains in Perumugai village, two Kumki elephants from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) along with five veterinarians, have been brought to the village. "The state government has yet to approve to capture the animal and we have plans to divert the animal into the Anthiyur forest range. However, if required, the animal will be tranquilised and relocated to another forest," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild elephant elephant attack
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp