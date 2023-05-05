Home States Tamil Nadu

Pregnant woman, her husband held for killing college student in Tamil Nadu

Police on Thursday arrested a pregnant woman and her husband from Kerala in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old girl in Pollachi.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Police on Thursday arrested a pregnant woman and her husband from Kerala in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old girl in Pollachi.

R Subalakshmi (20) of Advani Nagar, a final year B Com student, was friends with K Sujay (30) of Edayarpalayam, for more than three years. However, a year back, he married Reshma (25) of Palakkad, who is now eight months pregnant.

According to the police, Sujay told Reshma that Subalakshmi was his friend and told Subalakshmi that he was in a relationship with Reshma in the past. Recently, Subalakshmi came to know the truth and abused Reshma.

“On Tuesday, Sujay invited Subalakshmi to his residence to discuss the issue. But an argument broke out between them, following which Reshma allegedly stabbed Subalakshmi. After the incident, Sujay and his wife boarded a bus to Kerala and told his mother on a call that he killed the girl as she pestered him to marry her,” said police. The couple was arrested near Kannur and brought to Pollachi on Thursday evening.

