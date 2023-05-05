Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai ATM heist: Mastermind arrested, Rs 15 lakh cash recovered 

On February 12, four ATMs in the Kalasappakkam Polur area of the district were burgled of Rs 72 lakh.

Published: 05th May 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI:  Almost three months after a gang robbed four ATMs of Tiruvannamalai district of Rs 72,79,000 in February, Tamil Nadu police nabbed mastermind Asif Javed from Haryana - Rajasthan border on Thursday. He was brought back to Tiruvannamalai, where he is currently lodged in police custody.

On February 12, four ATMs in the Kalasappakkam Polur area of the district were burgled for Rs 72 lakh. An investigation revealed that more than six people, all from other states, were involved in the heist. A special task force led by Tiruvannamalai District Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan, Rajesh Kannan from Vellore district, Balakrishnan from Tirupattur district, and Kiran Shruthi from Ranipet district was formed. Kolar in Karnataka was marked as the origin area of the crime. According to a press release from the Tiruvannamalai SP office, the police arrested eight accomplices and seized rupees five lahks in cash, three cars, and a container truck.

The main culprit, Javed (30), was caught because of the special forces led by police inspector Pugazh, who was stationed in Delhi and Haryana. The team nabbed Javed from a rundown building in the Aravalli hills within the limits of Thavuru police station on the border between  Haryana and Rajasthan.

So far, nine criminals have been arrested in connection with the case, while Rs 20 lakh has been recovered. The police are on the lookout for the last suspect in the case. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's  DGP C Sylendra Babu announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh in appreciation of the special team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATM Robbery Tiruvannamalai
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp