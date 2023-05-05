Home States Tamil Nadu

Wage labourer stab wife at hospital in Villupuram, arrested

On Wednesday afternoon, Sarathkumar requested to meet his wife at the hospital and was allowed to visit her at the emergency ward, where she was on duty.

Published: 05th May 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  The Vikrawandi police on Wednesday arrested a wage labourer for attempting to murder his wife, a contract nurse at the Government Villupuram Medical College hospital. He is currently lodged at the Villupuram district jail.

The accused, identified as Sarathkumar (27), a resident of Echankuppam, had a persistent dispute with his wife Barani (25) over several issues, including alleging her of having an extra-marital affair. The couple had a quarrel on Tuesday night as well, following which Sarathkumar attempted to kill himself by consuming bleaching powder and floor wash liquid at their home. He was then rushed to the Government Villupuram Medical College hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sarathkumar requested to meet his wife at the hospital and was allowed to visit her in the emergency ward, where she was on duty. An argument broke out between them, and in a fit of rage, Sarathkumar took out a knife and attacked her. Barani sustained injuries to her head, neck, and hands and was admitted to the same ward for treatment.

Meanwhile, Sarathkumar attempted to escape but was caught by the police and the hospital staff.

An investigation revealed that Sarathkumar had planned to murder his wife and had concealed the knife and carried it from home. He has been charged under several sections of the IPC and remanded in the district jail after court proceedings the same night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikrawandi police wage labourer attempting to murder case
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp