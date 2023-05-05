Wage labourer stab wife at hospital in Villupuram, arrested

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The Vikrawandi police on Wednesday arrested a wage labourer for attempting to murder his wife, a contract nurse at the Government Villupuram Medical College hospital. He is currently lodged at the Villupuram district jail.



The accused, identified as Sarathkumar (27), a resident of Echankuppam, had a persistent dispute with his wife Barani (25) over several issues, including alleging her of having an extra-marital affair. The couple had a quarrel on Tuesday night as well, following which Sarathkumar attempted to kill himself by consuming bleaching powder and floor wash liquid at their home. He was then rushed to the Government Villupuram Medical College hospital for treatment.



On Wednesday afternoon, Sarathkumar requested to meet his wife at the hospital and was allowed to visit her in the emergency ward, where she was on duty. An argument broke out between them, and in a fit of rage, Sarathkumar took out a knife and attacked her. Barani sustained injuries to her head, neck, and hands and was admitted to the same ward for treatment.

Meanwhile, Sarathkumar attempted to escape but was caught by the police and the hospital staff.

An investigation revealed that Sarathkumar had planned to murder his wife and had concealed the knife and carried it from home. He has been charged under several sections of the IPC and remanded in the district jail after court proceedings the same night.

VILLUPURAM: The Vikrawandi police on Wednesday arrested a wage labourer for attempting to murder his wife, a contract nurse at the Government Villupuram Medical College hospital. He is currently lodged at the Villupuram district jail. The accused, identified as Sarathkumar (27), a resident of Echankuppam, had a persistent dispute with his wife Barani (25) over several issues, including alleging her of having an extra-marital affair. The couple had a quarrel on Tuesday night as well, following which Sarathkumar attempted to kill himself by consuming bleaching powder and floor wash liquid at their home. He was then rushed to the Government Villupuram Medical College hospital for treatment. On Wednesday afternoon, Sarathkumar requested to meet his wife at the hospital and was allowed to visit her in the emergency ward, where she was on duty. An argument broke out between them, and in a fit of rage, Sarathkumar took out a knife and attacked her. Barani sustained injuries to her head, neck, and hands and was admitted to the same ward for treatment. Meanwhile, Sarathkumar attempted to escape but was caught by the police and the hospital staff. An investigation revealed that Sarathkumar had planned to murder his wife and had concealed the knife and carried it from home. He has been charged under several sections of the IPC and remanded in the district jail after court proceedings the same night.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });