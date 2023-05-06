Home States Tamil Nadu

 660 released prisoners get Rs 3-crore aid in Tamil Nadu

These 660 people were released premature on the occasion of former chief minister CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary. 

Published: 06th May 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Fine, money, Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over cheques amounting to Rs 3.3 crore to 660 people released from prisons during an event conducted by the Department of Prisons and Correctional Facilities at Raja Annamalai Mandram on Friday.

These 660 people were released prematurely on the occasion of former chief minister CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary. The funds will be helpful for these people to set up their own businesses with the help of Discharged Prisoners Aid Society.

According to society, when prisoners have their own businesses, they will not indulge in criminal activities and stay out of prison. Some of the businesses they can start include cattle rearing for dairy products, tailoring, tea shops and eateries among others. 

Those present at the event include Minister of Law S Regupathy, Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekarbabu, Additional Chief Secretary Phanindra Reddy, DGP C Sylendra Babu and DGP (Prisons) Amaraesh Pujari.

