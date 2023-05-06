Another jumbo chased away into forest area in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

ERODE: A day after a farmer was trampled to death, the forest department managed to chase into the Anthiyur forest the elephant on Friday in a 13-hour-long operation.

On Thursday, a tusker strayed out of the forest and killed a farmer in a sugarcane field at Perumugai village near Gobichettipalayam and remained near the Bhavani River. “We tried to drive the jumbo back into the forest through the way it came out. But the elephant did not go back. We chased it into Anthiyur forest through Ilangattur, Karumparai,” an Anthiyur forest range officer said.

“About 75 personnel from Anthiyur and TN Palayam ranges joined together to drive the elephant into the forest. After several attempts and 13 hours of struggle, we chased the elephant into the forest at 1.30 am on Friday. We chased it away by continuously bursting firecrackers and powerful lights. Our personnel are camping along the routes from where the elephant can come out of the forest,” the officer added.

As a precautionary measure, kumki elephants Bomman and Sujay were brought from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to Anthiyur on Friday evening.

ERODE: A day after a farmer was trampled to death, the forest department managed to chase into the Anthiyur forest the elephant on Friday in a 13-hour-long operation. On Thursday, a tusker strayed out of the forest and killed a farmer in a sugarcane field at Perumugai village near Gobichettipalayam and remained near the Bhavani River. “We tried to drive the jumbo back into the forest through the way it came out. But the elephant did not go back. We chased it into Anthiyur forest through Ilangattur, Karumparai,” an Anthiyur forest range officer said. “About 75 personnel from Anthiyur and TN Palayam ranges joined together to drive the elephant into the forest. After several attempts and 13 hours of struggle, we chased the elephant into the forest at 1.30 am on Friday. We chased it away by continuously bursting firecrackers and powerful lights. Our personnel are camping along the routes from where the elephant can come out of the forest,” the officer added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As a precautionary measure, kumki elephants Bomman and Sujay were brought from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to Anthiyur on Friday evening.