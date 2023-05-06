Corporation ignoring maintenance of Sukrawarpettai market in TN: Residents

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents and activists are irked over the unhygienic state of Sukrawarpettai market near the Poo market and urged Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to clean the facility.

The Sukrawarpettai Market which is located in ward 70 of the central zone, near the Coimbatore Poo Market has been functioning for over 30 years. The local people complained that despite being located in the heart of the city, the civic body ignored its upkeep or development. The locals demanded the civic body to at least ensure the cleanliness of the facility.

S Vivin Saravan, a social activist from the same area told TNIE that there is zero cleanliness and hygiene in the Sukrawarpettai market and the traders with zero responsibility, just sit on the roads, block the pathway and sell their products.

“Some of them are selling fruits and vegetables near a stinking drainage that’s left open. Also, the traders have been selling fish on the road and dumping their waste at the same place. While the traders have already been dumping waste on the corporation land and the nearby temple, the sanitary workers have been parking the garbage collection carts in front of the temple and have turned the corporation land into a dump yard. No councillor or official has so far taken any action in regards to developing the market or even cleaning the place to maintain hygiene,” he added.

When contacted, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “I’ve instructed the assistant commissioner of the central zone to visit the place and submit a report on the actions that need to be taken for improving the market. Action will be taken based on the report.”

COIMBATORE: Residents and activists are irked over the unhygienic state of Sukrawarpettai market near the Poo market and urged Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to clean the facility. The Sukrawarpettai Market which is located in ward 70 of the central zone, near the Coimbatore Poo Market has been functioning for over 30 years. The local people complained that despite being located in the heart of the city, the civic body ignored its upkeep or development. The locals demanded the civic body to at least ensure the cleanliness of the facility. S Vivin Saravan, a social activist from the same area told TNIE that there is zero cleanliness and hygiene in the Sukrawarpettai market and the traders with zero responsibility, just sit on the roads, block the pathway and sell their products.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Some of them are selling fruits and vegetables near a stinking drainage that’s left open. Also, the traders have been selling fish on the road and dumping their waste at the same place. While the traders have already been dumping waste on the corporation land and the nearby temple, the sanitary workers have been parking the garbage collection carts in front of the temple and have turned the corporation land into a dump yard. No councillor or official has so far taken any action in regards to developing the market or even cleaning the place to maintain hygiene,” he added. When contacted, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “I’ve instructed the assistant commissioner of the central zone to visit the place and submit a report on the actions that need to be taken for improving the market. Action will be taken based on the report.”