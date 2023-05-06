Echantha Odai - Thiruvenkatanathapuram road damaged, residents seek action

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Echanthaodai residents of Vada Vallanadu panchayat demanded authorities repair a section of road connecting the village to Thiruvenkatanathapuram alias Paraikadu. They said the road is filled with potholes for the past four years and is unmotorable, adding that the local body has been a mute spectator despite several complaints.



The 2.5 km-long road was constructed in 2018-19 at a cost of Rs 69.85 lakh funded by NABARD. The 15-foot road is part of an arterial road from Vallanadu to Poovani and is used by several people including farmers.

In a complaint, K Sivasamy said the road was damaged within six months due to its poor construction quality.

"Despite lodging complaints with the Karungulam Block Development Office (BDO), neither an action against the contractor was taken nor the road was repaired. The BDO replied the road was damaged due to the high frequency of tractors. Tractors ply all roads in interior villages. The Vallanadu-Muruganpuram road nearby Echanthaodai was laid much before but remains in good condition. The BDO is trying to protect the contractor," he alleged.

