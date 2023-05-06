Engineering counselling from August 2 in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the process of admissions to various engineering colleges in the state started on Friday, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy released the schedule for counselling.

As per the schedule, the counselling for the special reservation category will be from August 2 to August 5, and general counselling, to be held in four rounds, will be held from August 7 to September 24.

Aspirants could register at https://www.tneaonline.org or https://www.tndte.gov.in till June 4. The websites will feature details on the cut-off mark, and rank list of the past five years. “On the website, there will also be information to help students know whether they stand a chance to get admission, details of facilitation centres and documents required,” Ponmudy said.

The last date for uploading documents will be June 9. Random numbers will be assigned to the candidates on June 7, and the rank list will be released on June 12. The candidates will be given time from June 13 to 20 to raise disputes, if any, in the rank list. Supplementary counselling will be held from September 26 to 29. The counselling process will come to an end on October 3 after SCA to SC counselling from October 1 to October 3.

“Last year, a total of 1,48,289 students joined 446 colleges. This was 8.36% higher than the previous year. The number of lapsed seats was reduced from 14,183 to 7,545. Steps have been taken to increase student enrolment and reduce the number of vacant seats. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)’s deadline to approve new courses and colleges is till July 31 which is why we have scheduled the counselling after that. We received 2,07,996 applications last year,” said the minister.

As far as arts and science colleges are concerned, there are 1,07,395 seats in 164 government colleges. Applications for admission can be filed from May 8 to 19, Ponmudy added. “Last year, 2,98,400 applications were received and 1,08,748 students joined government colleges.

We have extended the deadline for admitting students to these colleges and veranda admissions will also be held to fill more number of seats. While the students had to pay Rs 50 per application fee per college last year, it has been reduced to Rs 50 for applying to up to five colleges. SC/ ST students will have to pay only Rs 2,” the minister added.

The students can apply through the website www.tngasa.in.

Quick look (Engg courses)

Last date for registration of applications - June 4

Last date for updating documents - June 9

Assigning random numbers - June 7

Release of the rank list - July 12

Time to raise disputes in the rank list - June 13-20

Special reservation counselling - August 2 to 5

General counselling - August 7 to September 24

Supplementary counselling - September 26 to 29

SCA to SC counseling - October 1 to 3

Govt arts college admissions from May 8

Coimbatore: Admission to UG courses in the 164 government arts and science colleges across TN for 2023-24 will begin on May 8, the day when results of Class XII board exam results will be declared. The Directorate of Collegiate Education on Friday evening issued a notification stating students can apply for the courses online at www.tngasa.in.

Students who cannot apply online can apply through the admission facilitation centres located in each college. There is no fee for SC/ST students while others have to pay Rs 48 as an application fee. Students should pay Rs 2 as a registration fee. Students must submit their applications by March 19.





