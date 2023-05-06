Explanation sought over collection of house tax from govt land encroachers in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the principal secretary of municipal administration department to file an affidavit explaining the basis on which the government is making property tax assessments even for constructions which are put up encroaching government lands.



A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri raised the question when it was hearing a petition filed by a man, K Syed Abuthahir, challenging an eviction notice issued to him by Chinnamanur municipality in Theni to vacate a 98 sq ft property encroached by him at Theradi in Chinnamanur.



Abuthahir claimed that he is the lawful owner of the property and sought direction to stop the authorities from evicting him. However, when the case was heard last month, the municipality authorities informed the court that the encroachment had been cleared. But the judges noted that the municipality had assessed Abuthahir's property for house tax and had been collecting house tax from him for a considerable period, notwithstanding the fact that he had been encroaching the property.



"We find that such assessments of property tax are being made even to the buildings constructed in the government lands without application of mind. If a person is found to be an encroacher, the authority concerned cannot indulge in levying property tax. Penal charges under the Revenue Standing Orders can be recovered by issuing B-Memos (charges levied on an encroacher occupying government lands)," the judges observed and issued the above direction. The case was adjourned to June 5.

