Gang trips power supply to ATM, withdraws Rs 3L in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Cyber Crime Police are on the lookout for a six-member gang, suspected to be hailing from north India, for its alleged role in a spate of thefts in ATMs that happened last month.

According to a police officer, the gang targeted ATMs with low footfall on the outskirts of the city and had withdrawn Rs 3 lakh. The officer said the gang used genuine debit and credit cards to withdraw money but cut off the power supply to the ATM kiosk seconds before the machine dispensed cash. Because of this, the police officer said, the system recorded the withdrawal as a “transaction failure” and the account balance remained the same. Since the machine was not tampered with, the alarm did not go off, he added.

“While the machine was about to dispense the money, they shut down the machine by unplugging the power connection. Through this method, they receive the money, but the power interruption disturbed the record of money withdrawal. So it records that the withdrawal was declined and the bank balance of the account remained the same,” the officer said.

The incident came to light when bank officials received complaints of dysfunctional ATMs and conducted checks. “Bank officials found out that three declined transactions were reported at an ATM after midnight withdrawal attempts. When they checked CCTV footage, the gang’s involvement came to light,” the officer added.

The members did not bother to conceal their faces to avoid detection through CCTV cameras because the transactions were genuine. Cybercrime police have formed a team to arrest the suspects.

