IRCTC tourist train 'Bharat Gaurav' reaches Tiruchy division stations for first time

The train launched as part of Bharat Gaurav scheme to promote local tourism commenced its trip from Kochuveli station in Kerala on Thursday evening.

In Tiruchy division, the train has stoppages at Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tirupadiripuliyur and Villupuram | mk ashok kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The clamour of the Tiruchy railway junction was interrupted on Friday when IRCTC's tourism train, Punya Theertha Yathirai Bharat Gaurav Train, rolled into the station and marked its debut ride in the Tiruchy division. The rousing welcome accorded to its passengers grabbed many an eyeball, with several in the waiting crowd going on to make enquiries on the train with railway staff.

The train launched as part of the Bharat Gaurav scheme to promote local tourism commenced its trip from Kochuveli station in Kerala on Thursday evening. Officials said that 580 passengers are travelling in the train which would be taking its passengers to various tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites in Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over the next 12 days.

In the Tiruchy division, the train has stoppages at Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tirupadiripuliyur and Villupuram. A total of 146 passengers from these stations had booked a seat in the train, a senior railway official said.

As soon as the train rolled into Tiruchy railway junction, officials showed up with flowers to felicitate its passengers, who were all praised for it.

Passenger P Vardharaj said, “I appreciate the railway for coming up with such an affordable scheme to promote tourism. Officials should continue the initiative and come up with tour packages to more destinations."

Nagesh Swamy, an elderly passenger, said, “I am impressed by the cleanliness and security measures in the train. Though the train is passing through Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other states, other passengers cannot board it as it is exclusively running as part of the tour package. This ensures a great sense of security for those travelling with children and senior citizens."

A ticket on the train that is installed with CCTV cameras and has security guards in various coaches is priced at Rs 20,367 for the economy class (or sleeper class) while it costs Rs 35,651 for a seat in the comfort class (AC 3-tier). This rate covers accommodation at various tourist destinations, officials pointed out.

