IRCTC tourist train 'Bharat Gaurav' reaches Tiruchy division stations for first time

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The clamour of the Tiruchy railway junction was interrupted on Friday when IRCTC's tourism train, Punya Theertha Yathirai Bharat Gaurav Train, rolled into the station and marked its debut ride in the Tiruchy division. The rousing welcome accorded to its passengers grabbed many an eyeball, with several in the waiting crowd going on to make enquiries on the train with railway staff.

The train launched as part of the Bharat Gaurav scheme to promote local tourism commenced its trip from Kochuveli station in Kerala on Thursday evening. Officials said that 580 passengers are travelling in the train which would be taking its passengers to various tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites in Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over the next 12 days.

Hon’ble @mos_mea virtually flagged off Punya Theertha Yathirai #BharatGaurav Tourist Train from Kochuveli Railway Station, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/dCcsxvrqqR May 5, 2023

In the Tiruchy division, the train has stoppages at Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tirupadiripuliyur and Villupuram. A total of 146 passengers from these stations had booked a seat in the train, a senior railway official said.

As soon as the train rolled into Tiruchy railway junction, officials showed up with flowers to felicitate its passengers, who were all praised for it.

Passenger P Vardharaj said, “I appreciate the railway for coming up with such an affordable scheme to promote tourism. Officials should continue the initiative and come up with tour packages to more destinations."

Join us on a soulful jobr> Our passengers on the Bharat Gaurav train are immersed in devotional songs as they make their way to a pilgrimage destination. Witness the power of faith & music come together in this heartwarming video.#SouthernRailway #PunyaTheerthaYathirai pic.twitter.com/REiCubdbQg — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) May 5, 2023

Nagesh Swamy, an elderly passenger, said, “I am impressed by the cleanliness and security measures in the train. Though the train is passing through Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other states, other passengers cannot board it as it is exclusively running as part of the tour package. This ensures a great sense of security for those travelling with children and senior citizens."

A ticket on the train that is installed with CCTV cameras and has security guards in various coaches is priced at Rs 20,367 for the economy class (or sleeper class) while it costs Rs 35,651 for a seat in the comfort class (AC 3-tier). This rate covers accommodation at various tourist destinations, officials pointed out.

TIRUCHY: The clamour of the Tiruchy railway junction was interrupted on Friday when IRCTC's tourism train, Punya Theertha Yathirai Bharat Gaurav Train, rolled into the station and marked its debut ride in the Tiruchy division. The rousing welcome accorded to its passengers grabbed many an eyeball, with several in the waiting crowd going on to make enquiries on the train with railway staff. The train launched as part of the Bharat Gaurav scheme to promote local tourism commenced its trip from Kochuveli station in Kerala on Thursday evening. Officials said that 580 passengers are travelling in the train which would be taking its passengers to various tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites in Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over the next 12 days. Hon’ble @mos_mea virtually flagged off Punya Theertha Yathirai #BharatGaurav Tourist Train from Kochuveli Railway Station, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/dCcsxvrqqRgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 5, 2023 In the Tiruchy division, the train has stoppages at Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tirupadiripuliyur and Villupuram. A total of 146 passengers from these stations had booked a seat in the train, a senior railway official said. As soon as the train rolled into Tiruchy railway junction, officials showed up with flowers to felicitate its passengers, who were all praised for it. Passenger P Vardharaj said, “I appreciate the railway for coming up with such an affordable scheme to promote tourism. Officials should continue the initiative and come up with tour packages to more destinations." Join us on a soulful jobr> Our passengers on the Bharat Gaurav train are immersed in devotional songs as they make their way to a pilgrimage destination. Witness the power of faith & music come together in this heartwarming video.#SouthernRailway #PunyaTheerthaYathirai pic.twitter.com/REiCubdbQg — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) May 5, 2023 Nagesh Swamy, an elderly passenger, said, “I am impressed by the cleanliness and security measures in the train. Though the train is passing through Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other states, other passengers cannot board it as it is exclusively running as part of the tour package. This ensures a great sense of security for those travelling with children and senior citizens." A ticket on the train that is installed with CCTV cameras and has security guards in various coaches is priced at Rs 20,367 for the economy class (or sleeper class) while it costs Rs 35,651 for a seat in the comfort class (AC 3-tier). This rate covers accommodation at various tourist destinations, officials pointed out.