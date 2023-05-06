Home States Tamil Nadu

Leopard attacks cattle herd, kills one cow in TN

According to sources, Govindharaj, a dairy farmer, took ten cattle heads for grazing close to the forest in the foothills of Thogaimalai.

Published: 06th May 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

LEOPARD

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A cow died in an alleged leopard attack at Muthukallur in Karamadai Forest Range on Thursday evening. Following the incident, forest department officials fixed camera traps in the area to spot the predator’s movement.

According to sources, Govindharaj, a dairy farmer, took ten cattle heads for grazing close to the forest in the foothills of Thogaimalai. When the animals were grazing, a leopard sprang upon the scene and dragged a five-year-old cow.

Govindharaj alerted the forest department and a team visited the place and found remains of the cow’s carcass.  “We confirmed it to be a leopard attack as pug marks of a leopard were found at the place.

Compensation would be issued to the farmer. Leopard movement was reported about two months ago in the locality, but it was not monitored as there were no complaints after that. We have now placed camera traps in the place. If leopard movement is frequent, further decisions would be made,” said N Jayaraj, DFO, Coimbatore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard attack
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp