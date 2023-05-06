Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC grants bail to a former woman police inspector

Stating that she has been falsely implicated in the case, she sought bail.
 

Published: 06th May 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to M Vasanthi, former police inspector of Nagamalai Pudukottai station in Madurai, in a case registered against her for allegedly influencing a man to enter into a compromise in a complaint lodged by him claiming that she extorted Rs 10 lakh from him in 2021.

Vasanthi, who was recently dismissed from service for the above charges, submitted in her petition that a mere allegation that a joint compromise memo has been filed to quash a criminal case cannot be termed as 'tampering the witness'. Stating that she has been falsely implicated in the case, she sought bail.

Justice R Tharani allowed Vasanthi's petition. However, considering the contentions of the government counsel that some of the witnesses are scheduled to be examined by the lower court on May 11 and the release of the petitioner before that date might affect the same and lead to tampering with the witnesses, the judge ordered that the petitioner should be released on bail after May 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Nagamalai Pudukottai station
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp