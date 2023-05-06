Madras HC grants bail to a former woman police inspector

MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to M Vasanthi, former police inspector of Nagamalai Pudukottai station in Madurai, in a case registered against her for allegedly influencing a man to enter into a compromise in a complaint lodged by him claiming that she extorted Rs 10 lakh from him in 2021.
Vasanthi, who was recently dismissed from service for the above charges, submitted in her petition that a mere allegation that a joint compromise memo has been filed to quash a criminal case cannot be termed as 'tampering the witness'. Stating that she has been falsely implicated in the case, she sought bail.
Justice R Tharani allowed Vasanthi's petition. However, considering the contentions of the government counsel that some of the witnesses are scheduled to be examined by the lower court on May 11 and the release of the petitioner before that date might affect the same and lead to tampering with the witnesses, the judge ordered that the petitioner should be released on bail after May 11.
