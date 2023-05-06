Sericulture farmers in TN fear summer rain could affect cocoon quality & price

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Sericulture farmers fear the unexpected summer showers could affect the quality of silk cocoons. They complain that for the past two months, the price of cocoons has dropped by Rs 150 in the market.

Dharmapuri is one of the largest producers of silk cocoons in the state with an area of over 521.25 acres and produces about 854 tonnes of silk cocoons a year. Usually, the most favourable months for silk cocoon production are between March and May. During this period the moisture is low and the quality of silk cocoons increases. However, over the past two months, the climate has been erratic and farmers fear it might affect the quality of cocoons. Furthermore, the market prices of silk cocoons have dropped by Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg.

Speaking to TNIE, MG Manivannan, a farmer from Madhikonpalayam said, “For the past two weeks we have been getting good rain in the district. While farmers do their best to store their silks cocoons’ safely, they will be exposed to moisture. So naturally the quality of the silk cocoon drops. So when the quality is low, the price will reduce. This year since March, the market has been extremely problematic and prices have dropped. So we predict a poor season ahead.”

Another farmer, R Perumal from Pennagaram said, “In mid-February, a kg of cocoon was sold at Rs 740 (max) and Rs 527 (min). However, today it was sold at Rs 563 (max price) and Rs 252 (min). So there is a large dip in prices. Farmers are losing at least Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg. Moreover, the climate has not been favourable and we predict prices to fall.”

When TNIE spoke to officials in the Sericulture market in Dharmapuri they said it is a seasonal fluctuation and we predict the situation to improve by the end of May.

