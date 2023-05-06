Tamil Nadu CM’s breakfast scheme: Core committees told to identify SHGs, buildings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has asked the core committees which have been formed at either village or panchayat levels to identify the self-help groups and buildings suitable for cooking to effectively implement Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, which has been extended to all the primary schools across the state from the coming academic year.

The core committee has the village panchayat president/town panchayat president, school headmaster, chairman of the school management committee and a member. Headmasters will function as coordinators of the committee.

If no SHG in a village, area-level or primary-level federations can be involved. The core committee will also have to check whether the noon-meal centres are suitable for cooking breakfast or have to make alternative arrangements. Funds for repairing the buildings will be sanctioned

if required, said the government.

The guidelines said the chosen members of the SHGs would be given two-day training on cooking food. The food preparation should start at 6 am daily and be completed by 8.15 am. If there are less than 10 students in a school, an SHG member will be appointed to deliver food in a hot box in the morning.

The SHGs should have enough funds to run the scheme for two to three months. Groceries and vegetables required for the food preparation will be procured through Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, cooperative societies and also locally. The funds for fuel, stove and utensils will be provided through the social welfare department, added the guidelines.

CHENNAI: The state government has asked the core committees which have been formed at either village or panchayat levels to identify the self-help groups and buildings suitable for cooking to effectively implement Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, which has been extended to all the primary schools across the state from the coming academic year. The core committee has the village panchayat president/town panchayat president, school headmaster, chairman of the school management committee and a member. Headmasters will function as coordinators of the committee. If no SHG in a village, area-level or primary-level federations can be involved. The core committee will also have to check whether the noon-meal centres are suitable for cooking breakfast or have to make alternative arrangements. Funds for repairing the buildings will be sanctioned if required, said the government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The guidelines said the chosen members of the SHGs would be given two-day training on cooking food. The food preparation should start at 6 am daily and be completed by 8.15 am. If there are less than 10 students in a school, an SHG member will be appointed to deliver food in a hot box in the morning. The SHGs should have enough funds to run the scheme for two to three months. Groceries and vegetables required for the food preparation will be procured through Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, cooperative societies and also locally. The funds for fuel, stove and utensils will be provided through the social welfare department, added the guidelines.