Tasmac a cash cow for Tamil Nadu, but bars in appalling state

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tasmac shops are one of the major sources of revenue for the state. For example, in 2022-23, Tasmac contributed Rs 44,098.56 crore to the exchequer. But, the bars are perhaps one of the most unhygienic places one would wish to be in.

“People are hesitant to even go inside toilets at the bars. So some of them are urinating in the open,” says R Pranavakumar, a resident of Namakkal. People like Pranavakumar say the government should, on a priority basis, improve hygiene in and around the liquor shops and bars.

Though the bars are run by private players, Tasmac awards tenders to them and, therefore, should take responsibility for ensuring that contractors maintain hygiene.

A senior Tasmac official says, “Currently there is no plan to modernise the bars. We will do it if the government takes a policy decision.”

Another long-standing concern has been overpricing by liquor shop staff. TNIE found the staff in shops in Chennai are charging customers anywhere between Rs 5 and Rs 20 over the MRP. Most of the salespeople are not ready to provide bills and even refuse to sell to customers who ask for bills.

Tasmac employees union state president N Periyasamy agrees that staff do overcharge, but says the persons do not get to keep all the money and it travels beyond them.

“Besides, Tasmac will provide Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,000 towards rent. In some shops, the rent is much higher. So, supervisors have to pay the rest of the amount and spend on other expenditures like transport, outlet maintenance, and so on. We manage those expenses by overpricing,” he says.

On the other hand, he says Tasmac employees are underpaid ever since the state-run company was given a monopoly in liquor retail sales. “Tasmac employees have been struggling for fair wages and job security for 20 years. They have been working on a contract basis without any employment benefits,” Periyasamy says.

ALSO READ | 96 outlets shut based on complaints, 500 target this year, says Tamil Nadu minister

When asked about the issue, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji says, “After we assumed office, we have increased the salary of the staff by Rs 1,500. The government will consider steps in providing other employment benefits and job security.” As regards overpricing, he says strict action will be taken on complaints received from buyers.

ALSO READ | PIL against Tasmac vending machines dismissed in Tamil Nadu

Customers say the government should, on a priority basis, improve hygiene and ambience in and around liquor shops and bars, and private players who run the bars on a contract basis should take responsibility for ensuring basic cleanliness; officials say there is no plan to modernise bars and it calls for a policy decision.

CHENNAI: Tasmac shops are one of the major sources of revenue for the state. For example, in 2022-23, Tasmac contributed Rs 44,098.56 crore to the exchequer. But, the bars are perhaps one of the most unhygienic places one would wish to be in. “People are hesitant to even go inside toilets at the bars. So some of them are urinating in the open,” says R Pranavakumar, a resident of Namakkal. People like Pranavakumar say the government should, on a priority basis, improve hygiene in and around the liquor shops and bars. Though the bars are run by private players, Tasmac awards tenders to them and, therefore, should take responsibility for ensuring that contractors maintain hygiene. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A senior Tasmac official says, “Currently there is no plan to modernise the bars. We will do it if the government takes a policy decision.” Another long-standing concern has been overpricing by liquor shop staff. TNIE found the staff in shops in Chennai are charging customers anywhere between Rs 5 and Rs 20 over the MRP. Most of the salespeople are not ready to provide bills and even refuse to sell to customers who ask for bills. Tasmac employees union state president N Periyasamy agrees that staff do overcharge, but says the persons do not get to keep all the money and it travels beyond them. “Besides, Tasmac will provide Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,000 towards rent. In some shops, the rent is much higher. So, supervisors have to pay the rest of the amount and spend on other expenditures like transport, outlet maintenance, and so on. We manage those expenses by overpricing,” he says. On the other hand, he says Tasmac employees are underpaid ever since the state-run company was given a monopoly in liquor retail sales. “Tasmac employees have been struggling for fair wages and job security for 20 years. They have been working on a contract basis without any employment benefits,” Periyasamy says. ALSO READ | 96 outlets shut based on complaints, 500 target this year, says Tamil Nadu minister When asked about the issue, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji says, “After we assumed office, we have increased the salary of the staff by Rs 1,500. The government will consider steps in providing other employment benefits and job security.” As regards overpricing, he says strict action will be taken on complaints received from buyers. ALSO READ | PIL against Tasmac vending machines dismissed in Tamil Nadu Customers say the government should, on a priority basis, improve hygiene and ambience in and around liquor shops and bars, and private players who run the bars on a contract basis should take responsibility for ensuring basic cleanliness; officials say there is no plan to modernise bars and it calls for a policy decision.