TN Chief Minister lays stone to set up Rs 155-crore pharmaceutical park in Tindivanam

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday laid the foundation stone for establishing a pharmaceutical park in Tindivanam in Villupuram district. Forty drug manufacturers are expected to set up units at the 111-acre SIPCOT Park established with a capital outlay of Rs 155 crore.

Photo | Twitter

The park will have common facilities like a testing lab, a drug warehouse, and a water treatment plant. The state government has provided Rs 51.56 crore and the union government’s contribution for setting up the park is Rs 20 crore, a government release said.

Common infrastructure, including R&D facility, will incentivise medium-scale pharmaceutical companies, MSME secretary V Arun Roy told TNIE. “Tamil Nadu has set up the first pharma park in the country and after a long time, we’re setting up the second one. The park will help generate high-value employment in Tindivanam and improve the region. It will also help the state increase its share in drug manufacturing,” he said.

While infrastructure will be ready by December, the R&D facility and small-scale manufacturing is expected to start by June 2024 at the park, established in partnership with Indian Drug Manufacturers Association.

The CM also gave away funds to three ST entrepreneurs under the Tamil Nadu SC/ST startup fund during the event. The ST entrepreneurs from Hasanur and Tamarakarai in Erode district and Kotagiri in Nilgiris got `25 lakh each. This is the first time ST promoters have received funding under the scheme which has supported 13 companies so far. The scheme aims to promote entrepreneurship and contribute to social mobility.

Two companies plan to sell tribal products like honey, coffee seemar brooms and make furniture from Lantana camara, an invasive weed. The third company, TAMS Tribal Green Fuel, which is in clean energy sector, plans to use the fund to set up a biomass briquettes manufacturing facility for invasive weeds to help reduce pollution and de-weed forests.

“This is not aid. This is an investment in commercial enterprise,” Sivarajah Ramanathan, chief executive of Startup TN, told TNIE. Some of these companies use cutting-edge technology but lack of exposure to business opportunities is the hindrance, he said. “We do all due diligence like private venture capitalists for SC/ST fund allocation and provide mentorship and acceleration for the next stage of their growth. We appoint a senior entrepreneur as a board observer and handhold them in operating professionally. Startup TN is even in talks with premier management schools to design a specific course on business management for these underprivileged founders.”

Stalin handed over sanction orders for investments to the tune of Rs 9.75 crore to eight startups, including the three startups supported through the SC/ST Startup fund, at the event. Of Rs 30 crore allotted for the scheme in the 2022-23 financial year, Rs 17.25 crore has been disbursed so far and rest is expected to be completed within a month. The Tamil Nadu government has set a funding target of Rs 50 crore for the current year.

The CM also handed over Rs 5 lakh grant under the Tamil Nadu Seed Fund scheme 4.0 (TANSEED) to 25 entrepreneurs totalling Rs 1.25 crore. These startups are working in cybersecurity, disability tech, medtech, manufacturing and advanced architecture.

