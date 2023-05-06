Vengaivayal water tank case: 10 more suspects called for DNA test on May 8

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The CB-CID, which is investigating last year’s contamination of the village overhead tank at Vengaivayal, would subject 10 more suspects to DNA testing on May 8. This comes after 11 other suspects were asked to undergo the test last month but saw only three of them actually giving their blood samples for the test.

Following the court’s nod, arrangements have been made at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Pudukkottai for two residents of Vengaivayal and eight of neighbouring Iraiyur to give their samples for DNA testing, CB-CID sources said.

“This would be the second set of people to undergo DNA testing. Earlier, on April 25 we had asked 11 people for their DNA samples of which only three gave,” an official said. We cannot force anyone to take up the test; rather they can take it up to prove their innocence when we call them, the official added.

When asked how many more would be called for DNA testing, the official said, “We do not have a target. We are performing tests as per need. If we have the required samples we would stop with the DNA testing.”

ALSO READ | Vengaivayal water contamination case: 8 of 11 suspects skip DNA test

On the eight suspects who didn’t turn up for the initial round of DNA testing held on April 25, the official said, “It is standard protocol to inspect everyone near the crime scene. If there is a theft, the family members would be the first ones to be inquired and in no way does that mean they are the culprits.”

PUDUKKOTTAI: The CB-CID, which is investigating last year’s contamination of the village overhead tank at Vengaivayal, would subject 10 more suspects to DNA testing on May 8. This comes after 11 other suspects were asked to undergo the test last month but saw only three of them actually giving their blood samples for the test. Following the court’s nod, arrangements have been made at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Pudukkottai for two residents of Vengaivayal and eight of neighbouring Iraiyur to give their samples for DNA testing, CB-CID sources said. “This would be the second set of people to undergo DNA testing. Earlier, on April 25 we had asked 11 people for their DNA samples of which only three gave,” an official said. We cannot force anyone to take up the test; rather they can take it up to prove their innocence when we call them, the official added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When asked how many more would be called for DNA testing, the official said, “We do not have a target. We are performing tests as per need. If we have the required samples we would stop with the DNA testing.” ALSO READ | Vengaivayal water contamination case: 8 of 11 suspects skip DNA test On the eight suspects who didn’t turn up for the initial round of DNA testing held on April 25, the official said, “It is standard protocol to inspect everyone near the crime scene. If there is a theft, the family members would be the first ones to be inquired and in no way does that mean they are the culprits.”