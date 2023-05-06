Home States Tamil Nadu

Vengaivayal water tank case: 10 more suspects called for DNA test on May 8

This comes after 11 other suspects were asked to undergo the test last month but saw only three of them actually giving their blood samples for the test. 

Published: 06th May 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

DNA Test

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  The CB-CID, which is investigating last year’s contamination of the village overhead tank at Vengaivayal, would subject 10 more suspects to DNA testing on May 8. This comes after 11 other suspects were asked to undergo the test last month but saw only three of them actually giving their blood samples for the test. 

Following the court’s nod, arrangements have been made at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Pudukkottai for two residents of Vengaivayal and eight of neighbouring Iraiyur to give their samples for DNA testing, CB-CID sources said.   

“This would be the second set of people to undergo DNA testing. Earlier, on April 25 we had asked 11 people for their DNA samples of which only three gave,” an official said. We cannot force anyone to take up the test; rather they can take it up to prove their innocence when we call them, the official added.  

When asked how many more would be called for DNA testing, the official said, “We do not have a target. We are performing tests as per need. If we have the required samples we would stop with the DNA testing.”

ALSO READ | Vengaivayal water contamination case: 8 of 11 suspects skip DNA test

On the eight suspects who didn’t turn up for the initial round of DNA testing held on April 25, the official said, “It is standard protocol to inspect everyone near the crime scene. If there is a theft, the family members would be the first ones to be inquired and in no way does that mean they are the culprits.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CB-CID DNA testing Vengaivayal water tank case
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp