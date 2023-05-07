10 Sri Lankan Tamils arrived to India seeking refuge

RAMANATHAPURAM: A total of 10 Sri Lankan Tamils, including four children and four women, were rescued from the first sand bar near Dhanushkodi on Saturday. With this, the total number of Tamil who have arrived in India since March 2022 has gone up to 254.
Following information, Marine police rushed to the spot and brought the people to the shore with the help of local fishers. They were provided primary aid and have been lodged in Mandapam refugee camp after inquiry. The police found that they were from Mullaitivu region in Sri Lanka and had arrived in India hoping to get a better life. They said that they had paid `1.5 lakh for the ferry to India.
Speaking to TNIE, Jacintha Lazarus, Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils, said, "The Sri Lankan Tamils are accommodated and provided with basic amenities at Mandapam camp under humanitarian basis. The children were enrolled in local government schools to continue their education. Few people have expressed willingness to return to Sri Lanka and we are considering their appeal."
Meanwhile, according to Sri Lankan Navy sources, the Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended six persons suspected of illegal immigration to a foreign country via sea on Saturday. The apprehension was made during a search operation conducted off Erukkulampiddi, Mannar on May 5. The suspects are identified as residents of Vavuniya and Mannar areas. They were handed over to Mannar Police.
