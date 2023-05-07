Home States Tamil Nadu

80 school vehicles in Tamil Nadu district found to have defects during inspection

The officials instructed the authorities concerned to redress the defects and bring them for re-examination.

Published: 07th May 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

School bus

School bus for representational purpose. (Express photo)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In an inspection of school vehicles conducted in the district on Saturday, 80 among 774 vehicles were found to have defects, said official sources. In order to ensure the safety of school children, District Collector V P Jeyaseelan, along with officials from the police department, school education department, and transport department, inspected the school buses and vans belonging to the transport offices in Virudhunagar, Sriviliputhur, Sivakasi, and Arupukottai. 

During the inspection, which was carried out as per the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules 2012, the officials ensured the availability of first-aid kits, fire extinguishers, and emergency exits in the vehicles. They also checked for cameras installed at the front and rear and sensor cameras at the rear of the vehicles.

Out of the 774 school vehicles that were inspected, 694 vehicles were found to be in good condition, whereas 80 vehicles were rejected due to defects. The officials instructed the authorities concerned to redress the defects and bring them for re-examination.

Around 215 vehicles belonging to 44 schools in the Virudhunagar region, 171 vehicles belonging to 37 schools in the Arupukottai region, 134 vehicles belonging to 29 schools in Sivakasi, and 254 vehicles belonging to 65 schools in the Srivilliputhur region were inspected.

A mock drill on rescue and repair operations in the event of a fire accident in the vehicle was also conducted by the Department of Fire and Rescue Service. First-aid training was demonstrated by 108 ambulance drivers in the district. A general medical camp was also organised by the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine for the drivers, besides a free eye check-up for the drivers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
80 school vehicles Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp