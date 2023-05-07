80 school vehicles in Tamil Nadu district found to have defects during inspection

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In an inspection of school vehicles conducted in the district on Saturday, 80 among 774 vehicles were found to have defects, said official sources. In order to ensure the safety of school children, District Collector V P Jeyaseelan, along with officials from the police department, school education department, and transport department, inspected the school buses and vans belonging to the transport offices in Virudhunagar, Sriviliputhur, Sivakasi, and Arupukottai.

During the inspection, which was carried out as per the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules 2012, the officials ensured the availability of first-aid kits, fire extinguishers, and emergency exits in the vehicles. They also checked for cameras installed at the front and rear and sensor cameras at the rear of the vehicles.



Out of the 774 school vehicles that were inspected, 694 vehicles were found to be in good condition, whereas 80 vehicles were rejected due to defects. The officials instructed the authorities concerned to redress the defects and bring them for re-examination.

Around 215 vehicles belonging to 44 schools in the Virudhunagar region, 171 vehicles belonging to 37 schools in the Arupukottai region, 134 vehicles belonging to 29 schools in Sivakasi, and 254 vehicles belonging to 65 schools in the Srivilliputhur region were inspected.



A mock drill on rescue and repair operations in the event of a fire accident in the vehicle was also conducted by the Department of Fire and Rescue Service. First-aid training was demonstrated by 108 ambulance drivers in the district. A general medical camp was also organised by the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine for the drivers, besides a free eye check-up for the drivers.

