Abolish 'VIP darshan' at Kallalagar event: Sellur Raju

Recalling the deaths of two persons in the event last year, Raju said though the number of visitors this year was lower compared to the previous years, the toll has increased.

Published: 07th May 2023 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju

Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju (Photo| Instagram)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the deaths of five persons during Kallalagar’s entry into the Vaigai, former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju on Saturday urged the state government to abolish the 'VIP darshan' system at the event and the celestial wedding in the coming years.

Recalling the deaths of two persons in the event last year, Raju said though the number of visitors this year was lower compared to the previous years, the toll has increased. More chain-snatching events and law and order violations were witnessed.

"Many people decided to watch the event on social media and television, which actually led to a reduction in the crowd. However, there has been an increase in the arrival of VIPs, most of whom came with their families and relatives. Police were, therefore, more focused on the procession route and related security measures. The department failed to maintain overall law and order and also to detain rowdies as a preventive measure," Raju alleged.

Like in Tirupati, the VIP darshan system should be put to an end when the footfall of devotees is high, Raju added. He also took a dig at the ruling party saying the incident shows how the 'Dravidian model' of governance is.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin must take action against those responsible for the deaths and provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved families and a government job to one of the family members," Raju said.

In a statement, former minister RB Udhayakumar said three persons drowned while another died of suffocation during the Kallalagar event. Though the government was, during the recent Assembly session, alerted about ensuring the safety of people coming for the event, it failed to take proper steps, he alleged.

TAGS
Sellur K Raju AIADMK VIP darshan Kallalagar
