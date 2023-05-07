Anthiyur jumbo escapes surveillance of forest dept

ERODE: The wild elephant, who was chased into the Anthiyur forest area, escaped from the surveillance of the Forest Department on Saturday. A separate team from the Thalavadi forest range has been deployed to identify whether it is the elephant ‘Karuppan’.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
IPL: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha fire Gujarat Titans to 227/2 against Lucknow Super Giants
Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to two accused; AAP demands BJP's apology
'Wait for probe report...If guilty, you can beat me to death': WFI chief tells farmers, khap leaders
Modiji, please tell Karnataka people which engine got how much out of 40 per cent commission: Rahul
Not Rs 45 crore, but Rs 171 crore spent on Kejriwal's 'palace', alleges Congress