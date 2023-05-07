Anthiyur jumbo escapes surveillance of forest dept

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: The wild elephant, who was chased into the Anthiyur forest area, escaped from the surveillance of the Forest Department on Saturday. A separate team from the Thalavadi forest range has been deployed to identify whether it is the elephant ‘Karuppan’.

According to forest officials, on Thursday, the tusker killed a farmer in a sugarcane field at Perumugai village near Gobichettipalayam. Following the incident, the foresters chased away the animal to Anthiyur forest after hours of effort on Friday. Though the elephant never came out of the forest again, it escaped the foresters’ surveillance inside the forest.

“After we chased the elephant into the forest, we continued to monitor it. However, confusion occurred when around five elephants arrived in a certain area and this caused the jumbo to escape our surveillance. Forest personnel are keeping vigil on elephant exit routes in both TN Palayam and Anthiyur forest ranges. But the elephant, which entered the forest early on Friday morning, did not come out till Saturday evening. If the elephant comes out, we have planned to capture it with the help of kumis and relocate it,” said a forest officer.

Meanwhile, a special team has been deployed from the Thalavadi forest range to identify whether the elephant that escaped the surveillance is the killer elephant ‘Karuppan’. “Though we haven’t confirmed it, villagers are alleging it is the same elephant,” an officer from Anthiyur range said.

DFO of Erode N Venkatesh Prabhu said, “Karuppan has a scar on his rear right leg. The ear is also slightly torn. But we have only a one-sided picture of this elephant. So, we can’t confirm if it’s Karuppan. Those who have already chased away the Karuppan in Thalavadi have been called to Anthiyur to confirm it.

