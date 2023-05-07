Home States Tamil Nadu

Can’t deny bail just on suspicion, rules judge in laundering case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Personal liberty of persons arrested in a case cannot be denied on mere suspicion of serious offences and surmises, observed Madras High Court. Justice AD Jagadish Chandira made the observation recently while granting conditional bail to five entrepreneurs who were still in prison even after the proceedings of a criminal case by the state police and a money laundering case by ED were stayed by the court.

The bail petitions were filed by five persons, including Hemal Arun Mehta and Suresh Venkatachari, seeking orders to enlarge them on bail.Suresh Venkatachari, who runs a software services company, lodged a complaint with city crime branch (CCB) of Chennai police against Quantum Global Securities Ltd.,  Atul Malik, the company’s managing director, Bhavesh Singh, director, and Rohit Arora, loan broker, alleging they have manipulated with the collateral shares of his company provided for taking loans, thereby causing a loss of Rs 144 crore.

After the CCB registered an FIR in 2019, the ED filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in 2020 before arresting the petitioners on March 23, 2023. They were all accused of committing criminal conspiracy for playing fraud to manipulate the shares to spike their prices.

In the meantime, a division bench of Madras High Court stayed proceedings of FIR and ECIR based on a petition filed by Venkatachari stating that he did not want to proceed. Justice Jagadish Chandira observed that peculiarly in this case, the FIR, which gave rise to the proceedings of ED, has been stayed by a division bench. The parallel proceedings before SEBI also ended with a penalty.

“Therefore, when FIR and consequent ECIR have been stayed, it becomes an eclipse and thereby, personal liberty of the petitioners cannot be curtailed on the basis of pendency of ECIR...” he said. This court is of the firm view that on mere suspicion of serious offences and surmises alone, the personal liberty guaranteed by the statute cannot be denied to the petitioners, the judge stated.

He added, “... thereby this court feels that the continuation of incarceration of the petitioners does not only amount to putting the cart in front of the horse but also keeping a cart ready for an unborn, rather, stillborn foal.”

