'Child marriage still valid if victim does not annul it before court': Madurai Bench of Madras HC

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday refused to recognise the second marriage of a child marriage victim by pointing out that she, who is now a major, has not annulled her child marriage before entering into the second marriage.



A Bench of justices M Dhandapani and R Vijayakumar took the stand in an order passed by it on a habeas corpus petition filed by one Ilavarasan, alleging that his 21-year-old wife has been illegally detained by her family as they got married against her family's wishes.



The judges noted that the woman was already married to her relative when she was a minor and neither she nor her parents had challenged the said marriage so far. Hence, the marriage that took place between her and Ilavarasan on April 24, 2023, is invalid, since the earlier marriage is still not void, the judges held.



Another reason cited by the Bench for not granting relief to Ilavarasan was that the couple's marriage had been conducted by an advocate Kanagasabai and deputy secretary of the state legal wing of the Tiruppur district trade union, Balamurugan. The duo had even issued a 'self-respect marriage' certificate to the couple, the judges noted and wondered what authority the advocates had to perform special marriages in their office or trade union.



Referring to the court's decision in a similar case in 2014, the judges observed that marriages performed by advocates in their offices are not valid unless registered under the Tamil Nadu Registration of Marriages Act, 2009, as the physical appearance of the couple before the Registrar is essential under the Act. They directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to take disciplinary action, within three months, against Kanagasabai and Balamurugan and similar advocates across TN, who conduct such marriages and issue fake certificates to couples, after issuing notices to them.

"The law enforcement agency is also at liberty to proceed against the lawyers, who are performing these types of marriages, as well as the petitioner in the manner known to the law," they added and dismissed the petition. As per Section 3 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, child marriage is voidable at the option of the victim child, provided that she files a petition before the district court to annul the marriage.

