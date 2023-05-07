Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin: Dividers won’t know what Dravidian model is

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday that those who differentiate people on the lines of caste, religion, power, and arrogance cannot understand what the Dravidian model is. Though the CM did not refer to the governor in his speech, his remarks came just days after Governor RN Ravi called Dravidian ideology “an expired one” and a “mere political slogan”.

Speaking at a function held in Chennai to mark the DMK government’s completion of two years in office, Stalin said, “We need not worry about those who hold positions which are not connected to the people. I have been functioning with the objective to discharge my duties. We also don’t need to respond to those who ask what the Dravidian model is because your (people’s) happiness and smiling faces answer that question.”

“The Thirukkural says all are equal by birth and the Dravidian model is aimed at everything for everyone. But those who differentiate on the lines of caste, religion, power, and arrogance cannot understand this. The face of this government is love, democracy, simplicity, equality, and social justice. That is why this government is being criticised by a few while liked by many. This government is based on social justice, self-respect, equality, and brotherhood.”

Stalin said the DMK government has delivered some benefit to all eight crore people of the state, including children, women, youth, transgenders, fishermen, differently-abled, people from marginalised sections, and elders, and presented a list of welfare schemes being implemented by his government. He presented a progress report of his government during the past two years and said so far, 350 departmental meetings were chaired by him and 6,905 files were signed by him. He said that under ‘Chief Minister in Field Inspection’ programme, he has reviewed schemes with 16 district collectors in four phases so far.

Stalin commenced issuing orders for pension for one lakh people under social security schemes, besides distributing orders and certificates for the beneficiaries of Pudhumai Penn and Naan Mudhalvan schemes. He also released a souvenir highlighting the achievements of the DMK government during the past two years titled ‘Eedilla Aatchi, Eeraandey Saatchi’ and a compilation of the announcements made by him under Rule 110 and his speeches in the assembly.

Under 12 social security schemes being implemented by the revenue department, 34.62 lakh beneficiaries are getting Rs 1,000 per month. Now, it has been decided to extend this pension to one lakh more beneficiaries, who will get the assistance from June. The differently-abled will get Rs 1,500 per month. At the secretariat, 10 persons received the orders in person from the chief minister.

Under the Pudhumai Penn scheme, so far, 2.10 lakh girl students are being benefitted and so far, Rs 121.18 crore has been granted as assistance for pursuing higher studies. In continuation of this, 10 girl students received bank debit cards for availing the assistance.

During 2022-23, under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, 59,132 students got employment opportunities. From April, 62,634 students got job opportunities and job melas would continue till the end of June. As a continuation of this, five youths, who have completed skill development training, got jobs with higher income in private companies. development training, got jobs with higher income in private companies.

