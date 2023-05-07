Home States Tamil Nadu

DMCH warns legal action after ‘fake’ video goes viral

Following this DMCH Dean Dr Amudhavalli and the Department of General Medicine issued a statement condemning the video and denied the allegation.

Published: 07th May 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital

Representational image of Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service
DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital has warned of legal action against patients or attenders who are posting fake or unverified videos on Social Networking Sites (SNS) against the hospital administration. This decision came after a video in which a patient’s attender was seen filming in the ICU ward of the hospital, alleging that the absence of doctors in the ward caused his father’s death went viral on social media, recently.
Following this DMCH Dean Dr Amudhavalli and the Department of General Medicine issued a statement condemning the video and denied the allegation. According to his statement, the patient identified as Palanisami (65) was admitted for treatment in the early hours of Sunday (April 30) as he experienced a heart attack and an ECG revealed that he had blockages in the artery. He got another heart attack while getting treatment in the hospital he was revived through Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) given by the doctors.
However, his neural activity and circulation were affected. On Monday, he died without responding to the treatment. “In the investigation conducted by the DMCH, we have found that doctors had been present in the ward and only left after informing the family member about Palanisami’s death. They had left to tend to other patients. However the family members are blaming the doctors for Palanisam’s death and started verbally abusing doctors and recording a video,” he said.
“We condemn this action and in the future legal action will be taken against patients or attenders, who are posting such fake or unverified videos on social media,” he added.
TAGS
Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital Fake video
