Man dies of heart attack, protein overdose suspected 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old youth died due to heart failure at Ganapathy in the city. FIR says the deceased, P Dhinakar (30) of Ravindranath Tagore Road in Maniyakaranpalayam had protein supplements and meat as his last meal. Dhinakar was a fitness freak and was a member of a private gym near Bharathi Nagar Market in Maniyakaranpalayam for the last two months. Sources from the family said that he used to consume protein supplements and meat with daily exercise. He also underwent a kidney stone treatment a few years ago, said police.

On Thursday evening as he was suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, his father Palanisamy bought medicine from a local pharmacy over the counter. Around 11 pm, he developed severe stomach pain and he took painkillers bought from a local pharmacy. Soon his condition turned worse and he was rushed to a private hospital at PN Palayam where he was declared dead. Doctors said that he died due to a heart attack.

However, based on the complaint from family members, Saravanampatti police registered a case under section 174 CrPC and the investigation was on to find out whether the reason behind the heart attack is excessive use of protein supplements. “We will also probe the source of the supplements,” said a police officer.

