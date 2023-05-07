One held, three on the run after assaulting construction worker at liquor bar

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Kovilpatti West police booked four persons for allegedly assaulting a construction worker at a liquor bar near Pandavarmangalam village on Pasuvanthanai road in Kovilpatti late on Friday night. One of the suspects has been arrested.



The injured worker, Sakthivel (42) of Pandavarmangalam, has been admitted to Kovilpatti government hospital. A video grab of the CCTV footage has gone viral on social media. In the video footage, four persons are seen attacking Sakthivel, who was drinking at a nearby table, in an inebriated state. One of the suspects broke a beer bottle on Sakthivel's head, while the others assaulted him hard with chairs.



Preliminary investigations revealed that Sakthivel had recently participated in an agitation seeking action against those who desecrated the pictures of freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran and Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president John Pandian at Pandavarmangalam.



In the aftermath of the assault, Sakthivel and his family members have demanded police protection alleging a threat to their lives from the assailants. Meanwhile, police have arrested Nagoor Pandian of Maravanmadam in connection with the case. A manhunt for the remaining three is underway.

THOOTHUKUDI: Kovilpatti West police booked four persons for allegedly assaulting a construction worker at a liquor bar near Pandavarmangalam village on Pasuvanthanai road in Kovilpatti late on Friday night. One of the suspects has been arrested.The injured worker, Sakthivel (42) of Pandavarmangalam, has been admitted to Kovilpatti government hospital. A video grab of the CCTV footage has gone viral on social media. In the video footage, four persons are seen attacking Sakthivel, who was drinking at a nearby table, in an inebriated state. One of the suspects broke a beer bottle on Sakthivel's head, while the others assaulted him hard with chairs.Preliminary investigations revealed that Sakthivel had recently participated in an agitation seeking action against those who desecrated the pictures of freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran and Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam president John Pandian at Pandavarmangalam.In the aftermath of the assault, Sakthivel and his family members have demanded police protection alleging a threat to their lives from the assailants. Meanwhile, police have arrested Nagoor Pandian of Maravanmadam in connection with the case. A manhunt for the remaining three is underway.