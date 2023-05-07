Raining woes in med college hospital, patients irritated

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Patients who visit the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) urged the hospital administration to take permanent measures to sort out water logging problems as the hospital gets surrounded by water even after a short spell of rain.

According to sources, over 3,000 people visit CMCH on a daily basis. As an additional building is being constructed near the main campus, the stormwater drain works haven’t been kick-started at the hospital premises. During the rainy season, the two entrances of the facility turn into an island with rainwater accumulating throughout the pathway and no one can use it.

This causes the ambulance to use only one of the entrances and the public is forced to negotiate their way through the inundated entrance. This is causing difficulties for patients as the inundated entrance can only be reused after the hospital or the corporation has removed the stagnant rainwater. Following this, patients have demanded a permanent solution to stop rainwater from accumulating inside the entrance.

CMCH Dean Nirmala said that she has already informed the PWD department officials who have been constructing the additional building for CMCH about the water logging issues and has urged them to expedite the drain works.

