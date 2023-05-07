Tamil Nadu to buy 15,000 tonnes of wheat to address shortage, says minister

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Food Minister R Sakkarapani on Saturday said that the state government will procure 15,000 metric tonnes of wheat and steps will be taken to address its shortage in the state. Speaking to the media, after a meeting with the civil supplies officials in the Coimbatore district collectorate, he said that the state will procure 15,000 metric tonnes of wheat to address its shortage in the state.

“The central government has reduced the monthly allotment from 23,000 metric tonnes to 8, 000, thus causing a shortage in the state. The managing director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation is visiting Delhi on Tuesday seeking permission from the central government to procure wheat through the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Limited (NCCF) or requesting them to send wheat through Food Corporation of India,” he said.

The minister also said that the state is planning to distribute coconut oil and ground nut oil through ration shops on a pilot basis in Coimbatore Nilgiris, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts. An initiative to send new ration cards through post offices after paying Rs 45 online will be implemented soon.

Additional Chief Secretary Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection for the state J Radhakrishnan said people’s eating habits started changing. “Unlike earlier, people from rural areas are requesting us to provide wheat and that is why we are in need of more wheat,” he said.

