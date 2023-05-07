Tasmac load men resist unloading liquor bottles over pending wage hikes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The members of the Tasmac godown sumai pani tholilalar manila orunginaippu kulu, functioning under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Load Workers Federation of CITU, declared a cessation of shifting liquor bottle cases from lorries to godowns until the lifting charge is increased by private manufacturers.

Stating that the revision of lifting charges, which are supposedly done every two years, is pending since last September, the members demanded the authorised liquor manufacturers revise the charges for unloading one case of liquor consisting of 48 bottles (180 ml), 24 bottles (375 ml) and 12 bottles (750 ml) from the existing rate of Rs 5.50 to Rs 8. They also demanded a revision of charges for lifting a case of beer bottles consisting of 12 bottles from Rs 4 to Rs 8, a box inside a case from Rs 6.50 to Rs 9, and a case of foreign liquor consisting of 12 bottles from Rs 50 to Rs 60. They further demanded a hike for transferring the liquor bottles to other godowns from Rs 10 to Rs 15 per case.

Tamil Nadu has 11 distilleries and seven breweries that supply liquor to 44 godowns in the state. A sizeable number of load men work at these godowns on a contract basis. While the load men are entitled to bear the damage cost, which incurs around Rs 1,000 per day, the wages for the load men are supposed to be revised by the association of manufacturers every two years. However, the wage revision has been on hold since September 2022.



Tamil Nadu Load Workers Federation district secretary Pechimuthu told TNIE that at least 15 lorries ferrying 1,100 to 1,200 boxes each, which reached the Thoothukudi godown at SIPCOT complex, were not unloaded since Friday due to the protest demanding wage revision. "The private manufacturers are yet to respond to their demands. If the stalemate continues, there will be a liquor shortage from Monday as the available stock will be sufficient only for two days," he added.

