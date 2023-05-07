TNSTC told to pay Rs 6.28 lakh to accident victim's kin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the TNSTC to pay Rs 6.28 lakh as compensation to the family of a 25-year-old man, who died after his head hit an electric pole when he was travelling in a government bus in Tirunelveli in 2013.

Justice R Tharani passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the TNSTC, challenging an order passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal of Tirunelveli ordering payment of compensation to the deceased's family in 2014.

The tribunal had come to the conclusion that the driver of the bus had driven the bus in a rash manner and had dashed against the electric pole. Upon hearing the noise, the deceased, Esakki Muthu, had peeped out from the bus, and the electric pole, which got bent from the bus' impact, hit on his head. The tribunal had therefore fixed 10% contributory negligence on the part of the deceased and decided to pay Rs 6.28 lakh as compensation.

But the TNSTC challenged the tribunal's order on various grounds. However, Justice Tharani confirmed the tribunal's decision but reduced the rate of interest from 8% to 7.5%.

