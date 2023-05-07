Home States Tamil Nadu

TNSTC told to pay Rs 6.28 lakh to accident victim's kin

The tribunal had come to the conclusion that the driver of the bus had driven the bus in a rash manner and had dashed against the electric pole.

Published: 07th May 2023 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation

Image of a TNSTC bus used for representational purpose (File Photo | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the TNSTC to pay Rs 6.28 lakh as compensation to the family of a 25-year-old man, who died after his head hit an electric pole when he was travelling in a government bus in Tirunelveli in 2013.

Justice R Tharani passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the TNSTC, challenging an order passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal of Tirunelveli ordering payment of compensation to the deceased's family in 2014.

The tribunal had come to the conclusion that the driver of the bus had driven the bus in a rash manner and had dashed against the electric pole. Upon hearing the noise, the deceased, Esakki Muthu, had peeped out from the bus, and the electric pole, which got bent from the bus' impact, hit on his head. The tribunal had therefore fixed 10% contributory negligence on the part of the deceased and decided to pay Rs 6.28 lakh as compensation.

But the TNSTC challenged the tribunal's order on various grounds. However, Justice Tharani confirmed the tribunal's decision but reduced the rate of interest from 8% to 7.5%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court TNSTC
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp