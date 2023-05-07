Home States Tamil Nadu

Waterbody cannot be subdivided or reclassified, should be preserved as such: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

In 2000, the then collector had sub-divided the water body and granted patta in favour of 31 persons, the judges noted.

Published: 07th May 2023 06:04 AM

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Holding that a water body cannot be subdivided or reclassified and should be preserved as such, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Ramanathapuram district administration to remove the encroachments and restore Salaikulam, which had been reclassified and given to private individuals.

A Bench of justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi passed the order on a petition filed by I Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed last year, to remove the encroachments made by two persons in the water body. Salaikulam is situated in Thondi village and measures upto 1.76.5 hectares.

In 2000, the then collector had sub-divided the water body and granted patta in favour of 31 persons, the judges noted. They observed that the collector is not a competent authority to effect a sub-division or reclassification.

"If at all, it is only the Commissioner of Land Administration who can make a reclassification. In any event, the water body could not have been subdivided or reclassified. All water bodies will have to be preserved as such."

Since the officials informed that nearly 29 encroachers have been identified in Salaikulam as of date, the judges directed the officials to take necessary follow-up measures and remove the encroachments by following due process of law within four months. They further directed the collector to revisit the issue of reclassification and take steps to cancel the patta issued to ineligible persons.

"The endeavour of the official respondents should be to restore the original character of the Salaikulam," they added.

