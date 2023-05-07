Will ignore criticisms and move on, Stalin says as the DMK Government steps into the third year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the DMK government headed by him stepped into its third year today, Chief Minister MK Stalin said his government would ignore criticisms and move on to serve the people.

The chief minister and his ministerial colleagues visited the memorials of former Chief Ministers Arignar CN Annadurai and Kalaignar M Karunanidhi on Marina and paid their respects.

When a scribe asked during the past two years, his government has registered many achievements while facing criticisms on a few issues, the chief minister said, "I take whatever is good and ignore whatever is bad.”

The chief minister also said: “Before assuming office, I said, this government is for all - those who voted for this and those who did not. I also promised that this government will function in a way to make those who voted for this government happy and make those who failed to vote regret why they failed to vote for this government. This government's functioning continues on this line.”

Later, the chief minister visited the residence of his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at Gopalapuram and paid homage to the portrait of Karunanidhi and received the blessings of his mother Dayalu Ammal. The chief minister who is also the DMK president is scheduled to visit the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam to meet the party functionaries and cadre.

The chief minister will also be inaugurating the AVM Heritage Museum and the AVM Studios, one of the oldest and most active film production houses in the country.

On Sunday evening, the chief minister is addressing a public meeting at Pallavaram on the achievements of the DMK government for the past two years.



