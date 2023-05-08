8,957 aspirants appear for NEET exam in Madurai, Theni

By Express News Service

MADURAI/THENI/DINDIGUL: A total of 8,957 students appeared for the NEET examination in 13 centres, including Mahatma Montessori Matriculation School, CEOA Matriculation School, and Adhyapana School, in the districts of Madurai and Theni on Sunday. As many as 182 registered students did not turn up for the test.



Students from government schools found the Biology questions easy, and expressed confidence of scoring well in the exam. The exam was held between 2 pm and 5.20 pm. Aspirants were allowed to enter the hall one hour before the test. Over 100 observers were deployed in the examination centres. TNSTC-Madurai region operated special buses on the day to facilitate transport for the students.



Speaking to TNIE, M Rajapriya from Avvai Corporation Higher Secondary School for Girls said she had prepared for the test through the School Education Department's free online coaching. "It helped me to attend to the questions confidently. Biology questions were easy, 50% of the Chemistry questions appeared from NEET material issued by the government. However, I found the Physics questions hard to understand," she said.



NEET coordinator for government coaching S Vennila Devi said around 600 aspirants had attended the online free coaching this year. Of this, 350 students were from government schools, and the remaining were from aided schools. A total of 70 students are eligible for a medical seat under the government's 7.5% internal reservation for government school students, she said.



Meanwhile, 2,915 aspirants appeared for the test in five centres namely Parvathy's Arts and Science College, NPR Polytechnic College, NPR Arts and Science College, Parvathy's Anugraha International School and Prasiddhi Vidyodaya School, in Dindigul district.

