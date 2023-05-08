AVM gives peek into Tamil film history

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: AVM Productions and AVM Studios which have been one of the founding pillars of Tamil cinema, has set up the AVM Heritage Museum, which was formally inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday.

The event was attended by ministers Ponmudy and TR Baalu, director SP Muthuraman and AVM’s long-time collaborators Kamal Haasan and Sivakumar. Also in attendance were producers AVM Saravanan, MS Guhan, and Aruna Guhan.

Speaking about the idea behind the museum, producer MS Guhan of AVM Studios said, “I have a penchant for collecting cars, and as a production house, we have preserved a lot of the equipment we have used over the years. So, the time was right to set up a museum to showcase the heritage and legacy of AVM Productions.”

Guhan revealed that the artifacts on display would be changed every three months. “There are many more antiques that have been preserved.” The AVM Heritage Museum will be open to the public from Wednesday to Monday between 10 am and 5 pm, and remain closed on Tuesdays and other national holidays. An entry fee of Rs 200 per adult and Rs 150 per child will be charged.

CHENNAI: AVM Productions and AVM Studios which have been one of the founding pillars of Tamil cinema, has set up the AVM Heritage Museum, which was formally inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday. The event was attended by ministers Ponmudy and TR Baalu, director SP Muthuraman and AVM’s long-time collaborators Kamal Haasan and Sivakumar. Also in attendance were producers AVM Saravanan, MS Guhan, and Aruna Guhan. Speaking about the idea behind the museum, producer MS Guhan of AVM Studios said, “I have a penchant for collecting cars, and as a production house, we have preserved a lot of the equipment we have used over the years. So, the time was right to set up a museum to showcase the heritage and legacy of AVM Productions.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Guhan revealed that the artifacts on display would be changed every three months. “There are many more antiques that have been preserved.” The AVM Heritage Museum will be open to the public from Wednesday to Monday between 10 am and 5 pm, and remain closed on Tuesdays and other national holidays. An entry fee of Rs 200 per adult and Rs 150 per child will be charged.