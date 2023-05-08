Home States Tamil Nadu

AVM gives peek into Tamil film history

The event was attended by ministers Ponmudy and TR Baalu, director SP Muthuraman and AVM’s long-time collaborators Kamal Haasan and Sivakumar.

Published: 08th May 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The museum houses up to 40 vintage cars, old-fashioned bikes from the 1910s to the 2000s and other antique film equipment | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

The museum houses up to 40 vintage cars, old-fashioned bikes from the 1910s to the 2000s and other antique film equipment | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: AVM Productions and AVM Studios which have been one of the founding pillars of Tamil cinema, has set up the AVM Heritage Museum, which was formally inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday. 

The event was attended by ministers Ponmudy and TR Baalu, director SP Muthuraman and AVM’s long-time collaborators Kamal Haasan and Sivakumar. Also in attendance were producers AVM Saravanan, MS Guhan, and Aruna Guhan.

Speaking about the idea behind the museum, producer MS Guhan of AVM Studios said, “I have a penchant for collecting cars, and as a production house, we have preserved a lot of the equipment we have used over the years. So, the time was right to set up a museum to showcase the heritage and legacy of AVM Productions.”

Guhan revealed that the artifacts on display would be changed every three months. “There are many more antiques that have been preserved.” The AVM Heritage Museum will be open to the public from Wednesday to Monday between 10 am and 5 pm, and remain closed on Tuesdays and other national holidays. An entry fee of Rs 200 per adult and Rs 150 per child will be charged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AVM Productions AVM Studios CM Stalin
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp