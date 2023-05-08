Home States Tamil Nadu

Jumbo tramples man to death in Krishnagiri

Four persons have died due to human-elephant conflict by two tuskers in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts in the last two months.

Published: 08th May 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  A 55- year- old man was trampled to death by a tusker near Krishnagiri in the wee hours of Sunday, Four persons have died due to human-elephant conflict by two tuskers in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts in the last two months.

M Perumal (55) of Saamandhamalai village near Gurubarapalli was guarding a pond containing fish when he was attacked by the tusker. On Saturday evening, two tuskers that had camped near Devasamuthiram lake were driven away by the forest department and they reached Samandhamalai village nearby late in the night where Perumal was guarding the pond. “The tuskers will be driven into Maharajakadai forest,” a forest department official said. The forest department handed over an initial solatium of `50,000 to Perumal’s family members.

Hosur forest division wildlife warden K Karthikeyani told TNIE, “ This is the fourth human death in two months, due to human-elephant conflict in the two districts. Forest department is monitoring and driving the elephants to the forest. On Sunday, the two tuskers will be driven to Maharajakadai forest area. The next course of action will be taken after watching the movements of tuskers and discussing with higher officials.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jumbo Human elephant conflict Trampled to death
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp