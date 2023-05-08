Home States Tamil Nadu

Machinery operator buried alive in landslip at Pudukkottai stone quarry

According to sources, Laxmanan was operating the machinery at the quarry, which has been functional since 2021, around 7 am on Sunday when the landslip occurred.

Published: 08th May 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Laxmanan’s body was extricated from the site (encircled in pic) after an eight-hour-long operation by the fire and rescue services team | Express

Laxmanan’s body was extricated from the site (encircled in pic) after an eight-hour-long operation by the fire and rescue services team | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:   A 19-year-old heavy machinery operator was buried alive in a landslip that occurred in a private stone quarry at Rakkathanpatti in Keeranur panchayat of the district early on Sunday. His body was recovered from the site after an eight-hour-long operation.

The Udaiyalippatti police have registered a case. The deceased has been identified as K Laxmanan of Kudimiyanmalai. According to sources, Laxmanan was operating the machinery at the quarry, which has been functional since 2021, around 7 am on Sunday when the landslip occurred.

The fire and rescue services personnel were informed around 8.45 am following which teams arrived by 9.15 am. District Fire Officer E Banupriya told TNIE, "A team of 15 fire and rescue services personnel from Keeranur fire station and 10 from SIPCOT, Gandharvakkottai, undertook rescue operations the whole day. By mid-day, we could recover half of the torso.

The lower portion of the torso was crushed and we had to take time to carefully extricate it from the vehicle. By 5 pm the body was sent to Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukkottai for post-mortem." Pointing to the possibility of the landslip having occurred from the recent rains, she further said, “The challenge in rescue operations was that the entire pathway was inaccessible due to the landslip.

The more we cleared the sand the more it fell at the same spot; so we had to clear it slowly. The machinery’s crew cabin was crushed and it went under the sand. We used gas welding to cut open its door." Meanwhile, Laxmanan’s relatives staged a protest at the quarry demanding compensation for his family. Following assurances from officials, the protesters dispersed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pudukkottai stone quarry Machinery operator
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp