Murder of Dalit woman by caste Hindu husband: Family refuses to accept body

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The family members of a Dalit woman, who was allegedly murdered by her caste Hindu husband on Saturday, refused to accept the body from Government Rajaji Hospital on Sunday.

According to the police, W Ramya (22) of Muniyandipuram was murdered by her husband, S Sathishkumar (32), a caste Hindu. They had married in January. Ramya was pregnant.

Following a dispute, the duo was living separately. "When she returned to the house on Saturday, another quarrel broke out following which Sathishkumar attacked his wife with a wooden log. Ramya died on the spot and the body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem," police said.



The victim's father, K Selvam, lodged a complaint with the police alleging Sathishkumar had asked their daughter to abort the baby due to her caste. The man's parents-- S Selvam (55) and S Panchavarnam (52)--were arrested on Sunday and a case was booked under 302 IPC and SC/ST Act. An RDO-level investigation into the death has been initiated.



A senior policeman claimed, "Sathishkumar was not mentally sound and the murder took place as part of a marital dispute."

