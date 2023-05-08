Home States Tamil Nadu

Murder of Dalit woman by caste Hindu husband: Family refuses to accept body

The family members of an SC woman, who was allegedly murdered by her caste Hindu husband on Saturday, refused to accept the body from Government Rajaji Hospital on Sunday.

FILE - Demonstrators hold signs during a protest condemning the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman, in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Photo | AP)

MADURAI:  The family members of a Dalit woman, who was allegedly murdered by her caste Hindu husband on Saturday, refused to accept the body from Government Rajaji Hospital on Sunday.

According to the police, W Ramya (22) of Muniyandipuram was murdered by her husband, S Sathishkumar (32), a caste Hindu. They had married in January. Ramya was pregnant.

Following a dispute, the duo was living separately. "When she returned to the house on Saturday, another quarrel broke out following which Sathishkumar attacked his wife with a wooden log. Ramya died on the spot and the body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem," police said.

The victim's father, K Selvam, lodged a complaint with the police alleging Sathishkumar had asked their daughter to abort the baby due to her caste. The man's parents-- S Selvam (55) and S Panchavarnam (52)--were arrested on Sunday and a case was booked under 302 IPC and SC/ST Act. An RDO-level investigation into the death has been initiated.

A senior policeman claimed, "Sathishkumar was not mentally sound and the murder took place as part of a marital dispute." 

