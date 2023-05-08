NEET only moderately hard, most questions from NCERT textbooks, say students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/PUDUCHERRY: Several students who had attended the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) on Sunday from the state said that the question paper was only moderately difficult. Many students said that the chemistry questions were difficult and added that most of the questions came from NCERT textbooks.

“I attended the examination for the first time. I found chemistry questions, especially from organic chemistry, to be difficult. Overall though, the question paper was not very difficult. With good preparation, it can be cleared,” said R Ramanathan, a student from Chennai.

Sureka, an academic counsellor from a leading coaching institute, said, “Many students who have been preparing for two years said that they would clear the examination this time. They have an edge over the first-timers. Some students said that physics was difficult, while others said they found the chemistry questions challenging. From the initial reaction of the students, we think the cut-off would remain the same or increase slightly.” We expect the answer key to be released in a few days on the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) official website (neet.nta.nic.in) after which we can comment on the cut-off, she added.

Meanwhile, officials of the state education department said that they have been encouraging more students to write the entrance examination. “We have been providing study materials to students and conducting special coaching classes. As there is a 7.5% reservation for government school students, many of them are enthusiastically attending the examination. We also expect the number of students clearing the examination to be higher than last year,” he said.

While more than 20.87 lakh candidates have registered for NEET across the country, around 1.47 lakh aspirants had registered from Tamil Nadu. The examination was conducted in 13 languages, including Tamil, for admission into undergraduate medical programmes in the country. Sources said that nearly 90% of the students who registered attended the entrance test.

NEET aspirant dies

A NEET aspirant, D Hemachandran (20), from Anna Nagar in Puducherry died by suicide on Sunday. Sources said, Hemachandran cleared the exam twice but did not pursue owing to financial constraints. His father is living separately due to disputes with his mother while his elder sister studies in a private medical college. (In distress or having suicidal thoughts? Call on 104 helpline or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline)

Class 12 exam results today

Chennai: The directorate of government examinations will announce the results for Class 12 examinations at 9.30 am on Monday. The details of the results will be released at www.dge.tn.nic.in. In a circular to the chief educational officers (CEOs), the director of examinations S Sethuvarma said that the CEOs, district educational officers and headmasters can visit the official website and download the mark list from 9.45 am.

CHENNAI/PUDUCHERRY: Several students who had attended the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) on Sunday from the state said that the question paper was only moderately difficult. Many students said that the chemistry questions were difficult and added that most of the questions came from NCERT textbooks. “I attended the examination for the first time. I found chemistry questions, especially from organic chemistry, to be difficult. Overall though, the question paper was not very difficult. With good preparation, it can be cleared,” said R Ramanathan, a student from Chennai. Sureka, an academic counsellor from a leading coaching institute, said, “Many students who have been preparing for two years said that they would clear the examination this time. They have an edge over the first-timers. Some students said that physics was difficult, while others said they found the chemistry questions challenging. From the initial reaction of the students, we think the cut-off would remain the same or increase slightly.” We expect the answer key to be released in a few days on the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) official website (neet.nta.nic.in) after which we can comment on the cut-off, she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, officials of the state education department said that they have been encouraging more students to write the entrance examination. “We have been providing study materials to students and conducting special coaching classes. As there is a 7.5% reservation for government school students, many of them are enthusiastically attending the examination. We also expect the number of students clearing the examination to be higher than last year,” he said. While more than 20.87 lakh candidates have registered for NEET across the country, around 1.47 lakh aspirants had registered from Tamil Nadu. The examination was conducted in 13 languages, including Tamil, for admission into undergraduate medical programmes in the country. Sources said that nearly 90% of the students who registered attended the entrance test. NEET aspirant dies A NEET aspirant, D Hemachandran (20), from Anna Nagar in Puducherry died by suicide on Sunday. Sources said, Hemachandran cleared the exam twice but did not pursue owing to financial constraints. His father is living separately due to disputes with his mother while his elder sister studies in a private medical college. (In distress or having suicidal thoughts? Call on 104 helpline or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline) Class 12 exam results today Chennai: The directorate of government examinations will announce the results for Class 12 examinations at 9.30 am on Monday. The details of the results will be released at www.dge.tn.nic.in. In a circular to the chief educational officers (CEOs), the director of examinations S Sethuvarma said that the CEOs, district educational officers and headmasters can visit the official website and download the mark list from 9.45 am.