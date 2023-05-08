Home States Tamil Nadu

Off the cuff: Change comes begging

Plump postings and transfers have always been the Achilles heel for government employees. It is no secret either that they are even ready to go any lengths, even if means paying bribes.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

UPI Payment apps

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

Change comes begging
The chances of getting change for money from anyone, including your colleagues, nowadays is close to nil as most would be managing with the popular GPay or similar UPI supported apps. Recently, when this reporter was chatting with a colleague at Besant Nagar beach, a woman came begging for money. As we were not carrying any cash (who does in this age of digital transactions), we told her our position and asked her to move on. As she refused to go and kept nagging us for money, my colleague told her we manage everything with GPay. The woman was more than happy to reply that she too accepted digital payments and was ready to share her GPay number to transfer the money. Taken back, we begged the woman to spare us.

illustration: sourav roy

Power-play
Plump postings and transfers have always been the Achilles heel for government employees. It is no secret either that they are even ready to go any lengths, even if means paying bribes. The talk of the town is that trade union members affiliated with the ruling party and a few MLAs are accepting bribes from employees of Tangedco under the pretense of facilitating transfers, even after the concerned minister giving explicit warning against doing so. However, during a recent interaction, the minister candidly said that he is helpless as some of them are even using his name to take bribes.

Close call!
Press meets are regular interactions between government officials and ministers with journalists during which the latter get a chance to get answers from the government over policies and other issues. At one such interaction in Coimbatore with Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanatham during the launch of carbon neutral project in the district, a youth put forth a rather tough question on what is the climate change literacy in Tamil Nadu. Taken aback by the new face, the public relation officers present at the event approached the youth and enquired which publication he was working for. As the youth replied he is a visitor, the PRO asked him to not ask such a question and keep away as only media persons are allowed to pose questions. As a result, the question was invalidated!

Crash course 
In a country where the powers that be can’t live without VIP culture, sky is the limit to keep them happy. At a time when the government is considering to cut back on VIP darshan, a portion of the iconic 137-years-old Albert Victor bridge across the Vaigai River from the British era, near the Thevar statue roundabout, was allegedly destroyed to make VIP entrances for the Kallalagar procession entering Vaigai river. Although officials assured that the damaged portion would be reconstructed after the festival and the integrity of the bridge is not affected in any way, the decision to damage the historic monument has left historians questioning the logic behind the move. However, the incident will be a good refresher course for historians on our VIP culture.

Money matters
Two Kerala natives who dumped meat waste in Coimbatore were caught red-handed by the locals and their goods vehicle was handed over to KG Chavadi police. Just as the police were about to investigate and register a case, the Mavuthampathi village panchayat administration intervened and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. When inquired, sources from the local body said that imposing fines helped the village panchayat tide over financial crunch and also acted as a deterrent against such incidents from happening in the future.

(Contributed by S Guruvanmikanathan, S Senthil Kumar, Sinduja Jane, MS Thanaraj, R Kirubakaran; Compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Achilles heel Literacy Gpay UPI
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp