Off the cuff: Change comes begging

Change comes begging

The chances of getting change for money from anyone, including your colleagues, nowadays is close to nil as most would be managing with the popular GPay or similar UPI supported apps. Recently, when this reporter was chatting with a colleague at Besant Nagar beach, a woman came begging for money. As we were not carrying any cash (who does in this age of digital transactions), we told her our position and asked her to move on. As she refused to go and kept nagging us for money, my colleague told her we manage everything with GPay. The woman was more than happy to reply that she too accepted digital payments and was ready to share her GPay number to transfer the money. Taken back, we begged the woman to spare us.

illustration: sourav roy

Power-play

Plump postings and transfers have always been the Achilles heel for government employees. It is no secret either that they are even ready to go any lengths, even if means paying bribes. The talk of the town is that trade union members affiliated with the ruling party and a few MLAs are accepting bribes from employees of Tangedco under the pretense of facilitating transfers, even after the concerned minister giving explicit warning against doing so. However, during a recent interaction, the minister candidly said that he is helpless as some of them are even using his name to take bribes.

Close call!

Press meets are regular interactions between government officials and ministers with journalists during which the latter get a chance to get answers from the government over policies and other issues. At one such interaction in Coimbatore with Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanatham during the launch of carbon neutral project in the district, a youth put forth a rather tough question on what is the climate change literacy in Tamil Nadu. Taken aback by the new face, the public relation officers present at the event approached the youth and enquired which publication he was working for. As the youth replied he is a visitor, the PRO asked him to not ask such a question and keep away as only media persons are allowed to pose questions. As a result, the question was invalidated!

Crash course

In a country where the powers that be can’t live without VIP culture, sky is the limit to keep them happy. At a time when the government is considering to cut back on VIP darshan, a portion of the iconic 137-years-old Albert Victor bridge across the Vaigai River from the British era, near the Thevar statue roundabout, was allegedly destroyed to make VIP entrances for the Kallalagar procession entering Vaigai river. Although officials assured that the damaged portion would be reconstructed after the festival and the integrity of the bridge is not affected in any way, the decision to damage the historic monument has left historians questioning the logic behind the move. However, the incident will be a good refresher course for historians on our VIP culture.

Money matters

Two Kerala natives who dumped meat waste in Coimbatore were caught red-handed by the locals and their goods vehicle was handed over to KG Chavadi police. Just as the police were about to investigate and register a case, the Mavuthampathi village panchayat administration intervened and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. When inquired, sources from the local body said that imposing fines helped the village panchayat tide over financial crunch and also acted as a deterrent against such incidents from happening in the future.

(Contributed by S Guruvanmikanathan, S Senthil Kumar, Sinduja Jane, MS Thanaraj, R Kirubakaran; Compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)

