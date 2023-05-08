Home States Tamil Nadu

Sexual harassment: Report against MKU professors to be submitted soon

The students submitted their complaints against former Psychology department head Karuppaiah and assistant professor of History department Shunmugaraja to Kumari in person.

Published: 08th May 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Women abuse, domestic violence, harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI:  State Women's Commission chairperson AS Kumari will submit a report to Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy and Principal Secretary D Karthikeyan on the harassment charges levelled against Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) professors A Shunmugaraja and C Karuppaiah. She had inspected the varsity recently for a probe.

The students submitted their complaints against former Psychology department head Karuppaiah and assistant professor of History department Shunmugaraja to Kumari in person. All India Democratic Women's Association State Secretary Ponnuthai also gave their memorandum to the chairperson.

Speaking to TNIE, Kumari said she spoke to the victims, eyewitnesses, two women guest lecturers, members of the Internal Complaints Committee and Vice Chancellor of MKU J Kumar. "The main objective of SWC is to prevent harassment inside the higher education premises. Recommendations will be given to strengthen the functioning of ICC, protect the students and give them a space to lodge complaints as per rules," she said.

The lawyer of the victims, U Nirmala Rani said Karuppaiah was released on bail a day after his arrest. "Following this, the parents of students received threats. They said a former guest lecturer in the Psychology department, Maheswari, was allegedly trying to tamper with evidence by using threats. Regarding this, AIDWA has lodged a police complaint," she said, adding that a petition filed on April 25 in front of the Principal Sessions judge to cancel the bail of Karuppaiah was adjourned to June 23. She also urged the state government to appoint a special public prosecutor for the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minister for Higher Education MKU Sexual harassment
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp