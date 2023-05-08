Speaker Appavu gives away financial aid to 500 beneficiaries in Tirunelveli district

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: As the DMK government enters its third year, Speaker M Appavu handed over sanction orders under different monthly financial aid schemes to 500 beneficiaries on Saturday in presence of District Collector KP Karthikeyan. The beneficiaries include old-age people, widows and abandoned women.



"In the past, monthly financial assistance to three lakh beneficiaries was withheld citing they are ineligible to get it. After it was brought to the knowledge of Chief Minister MK Stalin, district collectors were asked to conduct an inquiry and 1.38 applications were accepted for financial aid across Tamil Nadu, of which 500 beneficiaries were from eight taluks of Tirunelveli district," said Appavu.

He claimed when the DMK government came to power, 4.38 lakh online applications for community certificates were pending with the state government and had been addressed by the chief minister. To ensure that girls are pursuing higher education, the DMK government is providing them Rs 1,000 per month," he added.



Appavu and Karthikeyan jointly handed over the orders for Rs 4 lakh each from the relief fund to the families of two people who were struck by lightning. "The state government has ordered the district administrations to offer benefits of various schemes to the eligible people who are submitting petitions during the grievance day meetings, special camps and Muthalvarin Mugavari scheme.

The control room staff get feedback from each petitioner about the action taken against their petitions," said Karthikeyan. Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab and Tirunelveli corporation mayor P M Saravanan were present. Meanwhile, in Tenkasi, revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran and District Collector Durai Ravichandran gave away welfare assistance worth `8.10 crore to 875 beneficiaries.

TIRUNELVELI: As the DMK government enters its third year, Speaker M Appavu handed over sanction orders under different monthly financial aid schemes to 500 beneficiaries on Saturday in presence of District Collector KP Karthikeyan. The beneficiaries include old-age people, widows and abandoned women. "In the past, monthly financial assistance to three lakh beneficiaries was withheld citing they are ineligible to get it. After it was brought to the knowledge of Chief Minister MK Stalin, district collectors were asked to conduct an inquiry and 1.38 applications were accepted for financial aid across Tamil Nadu, of which 500 beneficiaries were from eight taluks of Tirunelveli district," said Appavu. He claimed when the DMK government came to power, 4.38 lakh online applications for community certificates were pending with the state government and had been addressed by the chief minister. To ensure that girls are pursuing higher education, the DMK government is providing them Rs 1,000 per month," he added. Appavu and Karthikeyan jointly handed over the orders for Rs 4 lakh each from the relief fund to the families of two people who were struck by lightning. "The state government has ordered the district administrations to offer benefits of various schemes to the eligible people who are submitting petitions during the grievance day meetings, special camps and Muthalvarin Mugavari scheme. The control room staff get feedback from each petitioner about the action taken against their petitions," said Karthikeyan. Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab and Tirunelveli corporation mayor P M Saravanan were present. Meanwhile, in Tenkasi, revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran and District Collector Durai Ravichandran gave away welfare assistance worth `8.10 crore to 875 beneficiaries. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });